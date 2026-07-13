Burke Becomes Third 20/20 Player in Shuckers History in Win over Smokies

Published on July 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke(Biloxi Shuckers)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (46-37, 11-7) beat the Knoxville Smokies (49-38, 11-7) in the final game before the All-Star break, 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Covenant Health Park. The Shuckers swept the weekend against the Smokies to split the series.

Blake Burke got the Shuckers on the board first with a two-run 412 foot, 102 mph blast. It marked the 20 th home run of the season for Burke. The former Brewers first-round pick is the the 3rd player in Shuckers franchise history to have a 20 home run/20 stolen base season, and the 1st since Jackson Chourio in 2023. Burke is the first 20/20 player in Double-A this season and the 3rd in Minor League Baseball. The former Tennessee Volunteer is the 4th Brewers Minor League player (since 2005) with a 20/20 season, joining Chourio, Corey Ray in 2018, and Brewer Hicklen in 2024. Another UT alum, Andrew Fischer added on for the Shuckers in the eighth with his 9 th homer of the season, off the bat at 104 mph, going 390 feet. Fischer is now tied with Jeff Deardoff (2001) for the 2nd-most home runs by a player in Brewers Minor League History (Since 2000) with 29 between Single-A and Double-A. The Smokies would finally strike in the bottom half of that frame with an RBI single by Alex Ramírez.

Blake Burke's (1-for-3) 20 th bomb made way for the lone multi-RBI performance by a Shucker. Josiah Ragsdale (1-for-4) extended his on-base streak to 11 and has reached in every game at the Double-A level.

Manuel Rodriguez (5.0io, 2h, 7k) earned his team-high 9 th win after twirling five scoreless frames. Edwin Jimenez (2.0ip, 0rr, 1k) also held Knoxville in check out of the Biloxi bullpen, and Cameron Wagoner (2.0ip, 4k) collected his seventh save.

The Shuckers have hit the All-Star break and are off for the next four days. The team returns from the league-wide MLB All-Star break for a trio of tilts at Keesler Federal Park against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins) beginning Friday, July 17. This marks the Blue Wahoos' final visit to Biloxi in 2026. It's the eighth Fireworks Friday of the season, presented by Coca-Cola, which will shoot off at the conclusion of the contest. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local non-profit through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund. It's also Military Appreciation Night. The Shuckers start the weekend series when first pitch takes place at 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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