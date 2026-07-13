Sunday's Game Suspended in the 9th Inning to be Picked up in August

Published on July 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos shortstop Ian Lewis Jr.

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos shortstop Ian Lewis Jr.(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The final game of the series between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Montgomery Biscuits was suspended in the ninth inning due to inclement weather.

A 2-2 ballgame heading into the ninth and final inning, the Blue Wahoos hoped to pull off their third walk-off victory of the series until torrential rain engulfed Blue Wahoos Stadium with the winning run on second base.

The game will be resumed on August 4 when Montgomery returns to Pensacola for another six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Start time is set for 5 p.m. CT, prior to Tuesday's regularly scheduled contest.

Pensacola scored their two runs on six hits, drawing six walks from the Montgomery pitching staff. Brandon Compton and Connor Caskenette each recorded 2-for-4 outings at the plate, with Compton managing his sixth home run of the season and his second in as many games.

Ian Lewis Jr. and Payton Green notched a hit each, with Lewis earning his seventh home run of the year in the seventh inning. Cam Cannarella demonstrated resilience at the plate, drawing three walks after contested at-bats.

A scoring stalemate between both sides was snapped in the bottom of the seventh by Compton, who powered a line drive over right center field to put the Blue Wahoos on the board. Just a beat later, Lewis powered his own long ball to the same side, padding the lead at 2-0.

Montgomery, in similar fashion, gathered their bearings in the eighth. Leadoff bat Ryan Spikes managed a no-doubt homer over left field to cut the deficit in half. Brayden Taylor, who put up a 4-for-4 performance for the Biscuits, hit the equalizer in the form of an RBI double to tie it at 2-2.

As it had the night before, the Blue Wahoos offense showed fight in the bottom of the ninth. Caskenette got aboard with a sharp single into right field, and his pinch runner Emaarion Boyd moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Lewis.

As Green stepped to the plate, heavy rain struck Blue Wahoos Stadium, forcing both sides off the field. The infield was deemed unplayable following the swell, and it was determined the game will be resumed at a later date.

The Blue Wahoos will head west for a three-game stint with the Biloxi Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, starting on Friday, July 17. First pitch from Keesler Federal Park will take place at 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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