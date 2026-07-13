Clingstones Power Past Birmingham in Series Finale 7-4

Published on July 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - A monumental swing from Jordan Groshans shot the Columbus Clingstones (11-7, 40-42) in front early and Columbus did not look back in its 7-4 series finale win over the Birmingham Barons (32-55, 6-12) on Sunday at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Groshans drove a two-run home run (17) out of Synovus Park to stake the Stones to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Barons battled back in the third to cut the deficit in half on an RBI single from Alec Briley. A two-run home run from Archer Brookman inflated the lead to 6-1 for the Clingstones in the fifth inning. Birmingham slugged its way back into the game with a three-run home run from Brenden Dixon to cut the Columbus lead to 6-4 in the seventh. An RBI single from Drew Compton in the home half got a run back for the Clingstones. Isaac Gallegos ended the game with a strikeout of T.J. McCants to secure the win.

Key Contributors: Groshans (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Brookman (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) recorded two-run homers while Cedric De Grandpre (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO) pushed his season strikeout total to 110. For Birmingham, Dixon (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) provided much of the Barons offense on one swing.

Notable: Groshans recorded his 17th home run of the season to set a new single-season franchise high. De Grandpre picked up his ninth winning decision of the season. He is ranked tied for second across Minor League Baseball in that category. Columbus collected its first series with five wins in six games since a series at Montgomery April 7-12.

Next Game (Friday, July 17): Columbus at Chattanooga, 7:00 p.m. ET at Erlanger Park. Both starting pitchers are TBD. Radio Broadcast: 6:45 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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