Clingstones Shine on Independence Day with 4-3 Victory

Published on July 4, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tn. - The Columbus Clingstones (6-5, 35-40) celebrated Independence Day with a comeback 4-3 victory over the Knoxville Smokies (7-4, 45-35) on Saturday night at Covenant Health Park, taking a 3-2 lead in the six-game series.

Decisive Plays: Columbus struck first in the opening inning when Drew Compton lined an RBI single to score Patrick Clohisy.

Knoxville answered with two runs in the bottom of the first on a Carter Trice two-run double before adding another in the third on Andy Garriola's sacrifice fly to take a 3-1 lead.

LHP Herick Hernandez (5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO) settled in after the third inning, combining with Owen Hackman (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R) and Luis Vargas (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO, SV) to keep the Smokies off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

The Clingstones rallied in the seventh. With two runners aboard and one out, Will Verdung ripped a double to right field that skipped past right fielder Alex Ramirez and rolled to the wall, allowing both runners to score and tie the game at 3-3. Two batters later, Tyler Tolve lined an RBI single into right to score Verdung and give Columbus its first lead since the opening inning.

Vargas returned for the ninth to complete a two-inning save, stranding two runners before ending the game on a 2-3 putout to seal the Independence Day victory.

Key Contributors: Hernandez (5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO) struck out eight and did not allow a run after the third inning. Compton (1-for-4, RBI), Verdung (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI), and Tolve (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) each drove in runs for Columbus. Vargas (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO, SV) earned his third save of the season with a two-inning effort.

Notable: Columbus improved to 6-5 against Knoxville this season and took a 3-2 lead in the current series. Vargas recorded the first multi-inning save of his Double-A career and his first multi-inning save since 4/26/24, when he threw 3.0 innings for Single-A Augusta against Columbia.

Next Game (Sunday, July 5): Columbus at Knoxville, 2:00 p.m. ET at Covenant Health Park. RHP Brett Sears (2-3, 3.40 ERA) starts for Columbus against RHP Koen Moreno (0-0, 4.50 ERA) for Knoxville. Radio Broadcast: 1:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 4, 2026

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