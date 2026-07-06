Former Clingstones Pitcher Owen Murphy Earns First Major League Promotion with Atlanta Braves

Published on July 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves today selected former Columbus Clingstones right-hander Owen Murphy from Triple-A Gwinnett to the Major League roster. Murphy, the Clingstones' Opening Day starter at Synovus Park this season, is expected to make his Major League debut later this week.

Murphy is set to become the sixth former Clingstone to reach the Major Leagues with Atlanta, joining Didier Fuentes, Hayden Harris, Rolddy Muñoz, JR Ritchie, and Jim Jarvis.

Atlanta's No. 6 prospect, Murphy made his Double-A debut as the Clingstones' Opening Day starter at Synovus Park on April 3 against Chattanooga, becoming the first pitcher in franchise history to record 10 strikeouts in a game. He went 1-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 27 strikeouts across 20.2 innings over five starts with Columbus before earning a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Selected by the Braves with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Riverside-Brookfield High School (Ill.), Murphy has gone a combined 5-7 with a 4.44 ERA and 92 strikeouts across 81.0 innings over 16 starts between Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett this season.







Southern League Stories from July 6, 2026

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