Clingstones Right-Hander Lucas Braun Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Minor League Baseball today named Columbus Clingstones right-hander Lucas Braun the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for June 29-July 5.

The award marks the second weekly honor of Braun's professional career, after earning International League Pitcher of the Week honors for September 14-21, 2025, with Triple-A Gwinnett. He becomes the seventh player in Clingstones history to receive a weekly league award and the third this season, joining right-hander Brett Sears and left-hander Herick Hernandez.

Braun, 24, earned the recognition following his start on July 2 at Knoxville, where he tossed a career-high 8.0 scoreless innings, struck out seven, and did not issue a walk.

Selected by the Atlanta Braves in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of California State University, Northridge, Braun is 2-4 with a 3.30 ERA over eight appearances, including seven starts, with Columbus this season.

Braun and the Clingstones return home to Synovus Park for a six-game homestand against the Birmingham Barons from July 7-12. First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. ET. Fans can listen live on SportsVisions 92.1 FM or stream on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.TV. For tickets and more information, visit Clingstones.com.







Southern League Stories from July 6, 2026

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