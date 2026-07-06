Homestand Highlights: July 7-12 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Published on July 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue their 12-game homestand this week, welcoming the Cincinnati Reds affiliate, Chattanooga Lookouts, to Toyota Field for a six-game series from July 7-12. Fans can enjoy Dinosaur Weekend, a Luchador Mask Giveaway with the Lunaticos de Rocket City, two Fireworks Shows, Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, live music, and a full week of family-friendly entertainment. Tickets are now available at TPTix.com.

This week features an exciting lineup of promotions, including:

Tuesday, July 7 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting Dylan's Dogs for Diabetes. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to bring pet supply donations each Tuesday. All donations collected throughout the season will benefit local animal shelters.

Wednesday, July 8 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Wine Wednesday: Enjoy $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials throughout the game at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Thursday, July 9 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Dinosaur Weekend: Dinosaur Weekend begins with two days of prehistoric fun at Toyota Field. Fans of all ages can enjoy excavation tents, photo opportunities, and dinosaur-themed food throughout the ballpark.

Throwback Thursday: Throwback Thursday returns with live music from the Charles and Tonya Harris Band on the Rock Porch from 5:00-6:30 pm.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Friday, July 10 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Dinosaur Weekend: Enjoy more prehistoric fun at Toyota Field for Dinosaur Weekend! Fans of all ages can enjoy excavation tents, photo ops, and dinosaur-themed foods all around the ballpark.

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Saturday, July 11 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Fireworks: Stay after the game for a spectacular Fireworks Show over Toyota Field.

Lunaticos Day: Celebrate Copa de la Diversión as the Trash Pandas take the field as the Lunaticos de Rocket City! Enjoy a marketplace at the Rock Porch featuring Hispanic small businesses, performances by Rocket City Salsa, and $5 Margaritas (Traditional, Strawberry, or Spicy).

Luchador Mask Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Lunaticos Luchador Mask.

James Spann Appearance: James Spann returns to Toyota Field for his rescheduled appearance, where he'll sign autographs for fans and throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Fans are encouraged to bring their James Spann bobbleheads from the April 28 giveaway to have them autographed.

Live Music: Enjoy live music at the Rock Porch from 5-6:30 pm from DJ Rafi.

Sunday, July 12 | First Pitch: 1:05 pm | Gates Open: 12:00 pm | VIP Gates: 11:30 am

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 12:10 to 12:30 pm.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Water Slide: The Moonwalk Kids Zone will feature a free water slide for kids to help beat the heat!

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Moonwalk Kids Zone: Kids can enjoy the Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field free of charge at every game throughout the homestand. Also, new misting stations will be available in the outfield through August to help fans stay cool.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand:

The Chili Cannon (Sprockets): A classic take on a Cincinnati hot dog, the Chili Cannon is a foot-long all-beef hot dog buried in our house-made chili, finished with shredded cheddar and crisp diced onions.

Featured Drink Item of the Homestand:

Lookout Lemonade (Rock Porch): Beat the summer heat with this crisp, refreshing mix of lemonade and honey syrup, served exclusively at the Rock Porch.

Trash Pandas Rewards: Fans can now earn rewards for attending games, purchasing food, and merch this season with the new Trash Pandas Rewards app. The app is available for Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded from the iTunes Store or Google Play. Earn prizes and experiences by arriving early, staying late, and attending many games throughout the season! For more information, fans can visit trashpandasrewards.com.







Southern League Stories from July 6, 2026

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