Pensacola Blue Wahoos vs Montgomery Biscuits July 7-12, 2026 - Homestand Highlights

Published on July 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







July 7: Doggone Tuesday. Bring your four-legged best friend out to the ballpark for a tail-waggin' good time! Every ticket comes loaded with a hot dog, chips, and a drink. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the game with your pup right by your side. Presented by Petland | Hot dogs provided by Pepsi & Circle K.

July 8: The Blue Wahoos soar into action as their high-flying, aviation-themed alter ego, the Pensacola Sky Jockeys! Buckle up for a night of sky-high energy, big-time plays, and unbeatable ballpark vibes. And to top it all off? Enjoy rotating chicken wing specials all season long! Presented by Home Base Veteran and Family Care. Summer Wednesday Fireworks return!

July 9: It's business on the field and a full-on party in the stands as the Blue Wahoos transform into their wild and fun-loving alter ego, the Pensacola Mullets! Get ready for big plays, bigger personalities, and a night packed with energy. Enjoy awesome drink specials all season long! Presented by Lewis Bear.

July 10: Fridays just got even better! Be one of the 1,000 fans at every Friday home game and score an exclusive premium giveaway item. This Week's Giveaway is a Blue Wahoos Soccer Jersey courtesy of Pepsi.

July 11: Light up your Saturdays at the ballpark! After every Saturday home game, the sky over Pensacola Bay comes alive with a dazzling fireworks show you won't want to miss. Grab your seat, stay for the show, and end the night with a bang! Presented by Publix. Also, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Pensacola Sky Jockeys beach towel, courtesy of Florida Blue.

July 12: We're proud to celebrate our heroes! Active duty military members and veterans receive free standing room only tickets, so bring the whole crew out for a day at the ballpark. And for the kids? The fun doesn't stop when the game ends. Kids can run the bases and play catch on the field for an unforgettable postgame experience! Presented by Great Clips & WKRG News5. Gulf Winds Credit Union members and military personnel receive 10% off their ticket purchase. Presented By Gulf Winds Credit Union.







Southern League Stories from July 6, 2026

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