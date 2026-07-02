New Shuckers Dazzle in Doubleheader Split

Published on July 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers circle the bases

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers circle the bases(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (40-33, 5-3) split a pair of contests with the Chattanooga Lookouts (40-37, 3-5) on Wednesday evening at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers were bested in game one by a 14-9 final, despite four home runs for Biloxi, before edging the Lookouts in game two, 6-5 thanks to a six-run second inning.

In game one, the Shuckers and Lookouts went back-and-forth all ballgame. An Andrew Fischer two-run home run in the first was erased by a Ruben Ibarra two-run shot in the second. Fischer launched his second two-run long bomb in the third, and in the fourth after a wild pitch scored Carter Graham, Ibarra brought home two more on a 2-RBI-double to make it 5-4. Just a pitch into the home-half of the fourth, Josiah Ragsdale ripped his first home run in a Shuckers uniform to deadlock the game at five each. The game was suspended after the top of the fifth due to rain on Tuesday and resumed on Wednesday. Chattanooga scored four unanswered runs between the fifth and sixth on a Graham solo homer, the second round tripper for Ibarra, an Alfredo Duno RBI-single, and a Jay Allen II RBI-hit by pitch. A double steal from Dylan O'Rae of home and Jesus Made to second got Biloxi within three runs. The Lookouts added two more in the eighth on an Allen II RBI-groundout and the first Double-A home run for Carlos Sanchez to double the lead to 12-6. Josh Adamczewski answered in the bottom of the frame with his first two-run bomb as a Shucker. Cam Collier clubbed a two-run homer in the ninth to extend Chattanooga's lead to 14-8. The Shuckers didn't go down without a fight, because Matthew Wood responded with a sacrifice fly in the final frame to cut the deficit to five. Cody Adcock collected the win and Jesus Broca (1-3) was tagged with the loss.

The nine home runs between the two teams represented the most hit in a game at Keesler Federal Park in the ballpark's history.

In the nightcap, eight of the game's 11 runs came in the second inning. It got started with a Lookouts two-run home run from Jay Allen II. In the bottom half, Eric Brown Jr. bashed his fourth homer of the season to drive in three and give the Shuckers a lead it would never relinquish. Josh Adamczewski added on in the same frame with a 2-RBI double, which was followed by a Jesús Made sacrifice fly. Cade Hunter cut it close in the fifth with a three-run bomb of his own to make it 6-5. Manuel Rodriguez (8-2) recorded the win, with Javi Rivera on the downside, and Cameron Wagoner collected his fifth save of the season.

Josh Adamczewski (G1: 1-for-5, 2 rbi, G2: 1-for-2, 2 rbi) racked up 4 RBIs between the two games, with Andrew Fischer (G1: 2-for-4, 4rbi) and Eric Brown Jr. (1-for-3, 3rbi) also driving in multiple runs. Fischer along with Jesús Made (4-for-5) collected multi-hit performances in game one.

Cameron Wagoner (1.0ip, 0r, 2k) shut down the side in the seventh of game two for the lone scoreless outing by a Shuckers arm in the twin bill.

The Shuckers continue their series against the Lookouts on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park. Jaron DeBerry (5-4, 4.22) toes the bump for Biloxi with Nate Peterson (4-1, 2.45) starting on the other side for Chattanooga. Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music from Rick Kosman at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.The Shuckers aim to flip the series in their favor with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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