Jesús Made Selected to 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Major League Baseball today announced that Biloxi Shuckers top prospect, Jesús Made, has been selected to the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 12 in Philadelphia. Made is set to become the ninth Shucker to appear in the event in franchise history and the first since 2023, when Jackson Chourio, Jeferson Quero and Jacob Misiorowski were selected. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT and will be broadcast live on NBC.

Made, the consensus number one prospect per Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, is the second top-ranked overall prospect in Brewers franchise history, joining Jackson Chourio, who earned the honors in 2023. As the youngest player in Double-A, Made enters today among the league leaders in hits (T-2nd, 76), triples (3 rd, 5), RBI (T-3rd, 51) and average (9 th, .281).

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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