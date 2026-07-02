Clingstones Bats Explode Late Behind Impressive De Grandpre Start

Published on July 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







Knoxville, Tn. - The Columbus Clingstones (4-4, 33-39) fight back in game two against the Knoxville Smokies (6-2, 44-33) at Covenant Health Park and hold the Smokies bats to just three runs in an 8-3 victory on Wednesday night.

Decisive Plays: Patrick Clohisy scored in the top of the first inning, just like he did in game one on a Luke Waddell sacrifice fly into right field. The Stones added their second and final run until the ninth inning on a Drew Compton sacrifice fly that scored Kyle Farmer in the top of the third frame.

The Smokies were held to just two hits over the first six innings by Clingstones right-handed starter Cedric De Grandpre (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO, W Decision, QS) in his best start of his young Double-A career.

Knoxville scored their first run in the bottom of the seventh innings on an Edgar Alvarez RBI double to cut the lead in half, 2-1.

Columbus cracked open the scoring in the top of the ninth, in a frame that saw 10 Clingstones come to the plate, with six runs scoring on four hits; a Kyle Farmer RBI single, and Ambioris Tavarez RBI double, and the biggest, a Compton bases clearing, three-run triple into the left center alley.

Knoxville, the Southern League's best hitting team in June, didn't go down quietly. The Smokies scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth by Andy Garriola's (17) two-run blast into the Knoxville bullpen.

The ballgame ended with Edgar Alvarez left stranded at second base after a double, to finish off Wednesday night and even the series at one game a piece.

Key Contributors: De Grandpre (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO, W Decision, QS) threw his best outing in a Clingstones uniform. Compton (3-for-4, 3B, 4 RBI) provided the spark the Clingstones offense needed, scoring half of the runs. For Knoxville, Garriola (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) smoked his 17th homer of the season.

Notable: Cedric De Grandpre collects his first quality start in Double-A since joining Columbus back on 6/19 against Biloxi. Drew Compton has his first four RBI night of 2026. The last time he had four RBI was on 8/15/25 with Columbus against Biloxi (4-for-5, 4 RBI).

Next Game (Thursday, July 2): Columbus at Knoxville, 7:00 p.m. ET at Covenant Health Park. RHP Lucas Braun (2-4, 4.04 ERA) starts for Columbus against RHP Nick Dean (5-2, 4.35 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.