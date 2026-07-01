Jesús Made Set to be Featured in Road to the Show Docuseries on Peacock

Published on July 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Major League Baseball and NBC Sports today announced the debut of Road to the Show, a new five-episode documentary series providing unprecedented access to six of baseball's brightest young stars as they navigate the path to professional baseball's biggest stage, including current Biloxi Shuckers infielder Jesús Made. Shuckers fans can tune in starting on June 1 on Peacock, with six episodes set to air between July 1 and August 2.

Produced by MLB Network and narrated by baseball content creator and YouTuber Dan Sarmiento (DSARM), Road to the Show follows the defining moments that shape baseball's next generation. From Spring Breakout through the heart of the season, the series captures the pressure, sacrifice and determination required to pursue a Major League dream while highlighting the families, coaches and teammates who make that journey possible.

The first episode premiered today, Wednesday, July 1, at 6:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, with new episodes scheduled to debut throughout July and early August.

Each 30-minute episode offers an intimate look beyond the box score, chronicling breakthrough performances, setbacks and personal milestones as these rising stars take the next steps in their careers. New episodes will debut on July 1st, July 10th, July 19th, July 26th and August 2nd.

Timed to complement NBC Sports' live coverage of the 2026 MLB Draft presented by Nippon Express on Saturday, July 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET and the MLB All-Star Futures Game presented by Nike on Sunday, July 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Road to the Show gives fans an exclusive look at baseball's next generation before they take the stage during All-Star Week. Both events will air live on NBC.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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