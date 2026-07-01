Game Info: July 1 vs. Pensacola: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-4, 38-37) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-2, 41-35)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ryan Costeiu (5-4, 6.95) vs. RHP Alex Williams (4-6, 6.05)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Superhero Night: Calling all superheroes! Enjoy special superhero appearances throughout Toyota Field, and facepainting on the Rock Porch, plus don't miss your chance to grab an exclusive Trash Pandas Batman-themed jersey, available only at the Junkyard Team Store.

Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead: The first 1,000 fans will take home a Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead featuring everyone's favorite mascot flying through the air with an American Flag cape, presented by Capital Trailways.

Donation Drive: The Trash Pandas Foundation will be collecting board games and toys to benefit CAJA of Madison County (Court Appointed Juvenile Advocates). Fans who donate will receive 250 points in the Trash Pandas rewards app.

Wine Wednesday: $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials available throughout the game. Fans can enjoy featured pours at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and the SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas continue a 12-game homestand with game two of a six game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. Rocket City will then welcome the Chattanooga Lookouts for a six-game series from July 7-12.

PANDAS DROP OPENER: The Trash Pandas opened the homestand with a 9-2 loss to Pensacola as the Blue Wahoos hit four home runs and extended their winning streak to four games. Juan Flores continued his strong start in Double-A, going 2-for-4 with a double, a 422-foot home run, and both Rocket City RBIs in just his fifth game with the club. José Gonzalez provided 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, while the Trash Pandas stranded nine runners and went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

FLORES FLOURISHING: 20-year-old catcher Juan Flores has wasted no time making an impact since his June 23 promotion, batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, and five RBIs in his first five Double-A games. The Angels' No. 16 prospect homered on the first pitch of his Double-A career and added a 422-foot blast in his Toyota Field debut.

Upcoming Promotions:

Thursday, July 2: Youth Patriotic Jersey Giveaway (first 1,000 kids 17 & under), Throwback Thursday with live music, $3 domestic draft beers, and the Independence Clubhouse Sale.

Friday, July 3: Friday Night Fireworks, Patriotic Jersey Auction benefiting First Stop, live music on the Rock Porch, and Thompson Tractor Community Hero recognition.

Saturday, July 4: Celebrate Independence Day with postgame fireworks presented by SAIC, live music, a Foam Party in the Moonwalk Kids Zone, and misting stations throughout the ballpark.

Sunday, July 5: Pregame player autographs, postgame Kids Run the Bases, free face painting, Moonwalk Kids Zone, and Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes.

Homestand Features

Moonwalk Kids Zone open free every game during the homestand.

Featured Food: Southern Cubano Sammy and Orange Crush Pretzel Bites.

Featured Drinks: American Hero and Pensacola Punch specialty cocktails.

Coming Next: Chattanooga visits July 7-12 for Dinosaur Weekend and two more postgame fireworks shows.







Southern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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