Trash Pandas to Host Inaugural Taste of Town Madison at Toyota Field

Published on July 1, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the inaugural Taste of Town Madison at Toyota Field on Thursday, September 24, 2026, benefiting the Miracle League of Madison. Doors open at 6:00 pm, with restaurants from throughout Madison and the surrounding area showcasing a variety of signature dishes and local favorites.

Proceeds from the event will support the Miracle League of Madison's efforts to build a Miracle League field at Palmer Park. The Miracle League provides children with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball in an inclusive environment designed for athletes of all abilities.

Tickets are available by visiting trashpandasbaseball.com/events.







Southern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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