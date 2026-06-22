Shuckers Clinch South Division in Doubleheader Domination

Published on June 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (30-29) locked up the first half South Division title in game one, 3-2, before sweeping a doubleheader with the Columbus Clingstones, 9-4 on Sunday night, The Shuckers also became the first Brewers Double-A affiliate to reach the playoffs to reach the playoffs in at least three consecutive seasons since the El Paso Diablos, who reached the Texas League Playoffs in five consecutive seasons between 1990 and 1994.

In game one, the Clingstones cashed in first courtesy of a Will Verdung sacrifice fly in the first, before Jesús Made tied the ballgame on a RBI-single in the home half. In the fifth, Columbus collected another run on a solo shot by Drew Compton. The Shuckers then struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth on a Dylan O'Rae RBI-base knock and a Blake Burke RBI-single to give Biloxi the lead. Dylan O'Rae (2-for-4) and Jesús Made (2-for-3) each collected multi-hit outings. Manuel Rodiguez (7-2) recorded the win, while Lucas Braun took the loss with Cameron Wagoner (2.0ip, 0r, 2k) locking down his fourth save of the season and lone shutout performance out of the bullpen.

In the nightcap, the Clingstones scored early with a Luke Wadell solo home run in the third, but the Shuckers added on five unanswered runs after a trio of homers from a three-run shot from Blake Burke in the fourth followed by a solo shot on the next pitch from Andrew Fischer, and a Jesús Made long bomb in the fifth. Columbus would add on three more runs in the sixth after a Ambioris Tavarez RBI-groundout, a Patick Clohisy sacrifice fly, and a Jordan Groshans RBI-single to cut the deficit to two. Biloxi ballooned its lead in the bottom of the sixth with a Mike Boeve home run, followed by back-to-back RBI-base knocks from Dylan O'Rae and Jesús Made. Dylan O'Rae (2-for-3), Jesús Made (2-for-3) and Matthew Wood (2-for-3) made up the multi-hit performances for the Shuckers in game two Bishop Letson (3-3) got the win in game two, with Blaine Abeyta being handed the loss. Edwin Jimenez (1.0ip, 0r, 1k) let up zero runs from the Shuckers bullpen.

The Shuckers are idle on Monday before they matchup against the Montgomery Biscuits for the second time this season on Tuesday at DABOS Park. First pitch for the first-of-six games is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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