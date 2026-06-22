Trash Pandas Finish First Half at 35-33 Following 11-3 Loss to Montgomery

Published on June 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (35-33) wrapped up the first half of the 2026 season with an 11-3 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (35-34) on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field, in front of 4,829 fans on Father's Day. Montgomery first baseman Kameron James powered the Biscuits offense with a three-homer performance, the first by an opponent against Rocket City since 2023. Despite the loss, Rocket City earned a split of the six-game series and finished the first half at 35-33, placing third in the Southern League North Division, just 1.5 games behind first-place Knoxville and a half-game behind Chattanooga.

Montgomery wasted no time taking control, sending eight batters to the plate in a five-run first inning. Gregory Barrios opened the game with a single and Emilien Pitre followed with a walk. Jadher Areinamo doubled home Barrios before Pitre scored on a passed ball. Ryan Spikes then launched a two-run homer to left field, and James capped the inning with a solo shot to put the Biscuits ahead 5-0.

Trash Pandas starter Nate Snead (L, 1-3) settled down with a scoreless second inning but was lifted after throwing 48 pitches. In his fifth start of the season, Snead allowed five runs on five hits over 2.0 innings, walking two and striking out one.

José Gonzalez took over in the third, but Montgomery added to its lead. After retiring the first batter of the inning, Gonzalez allowed five straight batters to reach. James connected for his second home run of the game, a two-run shot that made it 7-0. Following a single by Noah Myers and an error that allowed Jhon Diaz to reach, Barrios delivered a three-run homer to extend the lead to 10-0.

Gonzalez and Carlos Espinosa helped stabilize things from there, combining to retire 14 consecutive Montgomery batters and keeping the Biscuits off the board through the middle innings.

Rocket City broke through in the fifth against Montgomery starter T.J. Nichols. Elijah Dunham drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a J.J. D'Orazio single. David Calabrese followed with an RBI single to right field, scoring Dunham and cutting the deficit to 10-1. Nichols, the Rays' ninth-ranked prospect, allowed one run on three hits over his second start of the series, walking two and striking out four.

Montgomery added its final run in the eighth when James led off the inning with his third home run of the afternoon, pushing the lead to 11-1.

The Trash Pandas showed some late fight in the bottom of the eighth. Mac McCroskey singled to begin the inning and later scored on a Caleb Bartolero RBI double. After Tucker Flint singled, a fielder's choice brought Bartolero home to make it 11-3.

Bartolero continued his strong finish to the series, driving in five runs over the final two games. Anthony Scull, making his first start in the leadoff spot, went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to five games.

James' three-home run game was the first by a Biscuits player since current Tampa Bay Rays All-Star third baseman Junior Caminero hit three against Birmingham on August 12, 2023. It was the second three-homer game against the Trash Pandas and the first since Birmingham's Luis Mieses accomplished the feat on June 26, 2023. It was also the first three-home run game at Toyota Field since Oscar Colás hit three on July 3 of last season against Knoxville.

The Trash Pandas begin the second half on Tuesday in Columbus, Georgia, opening a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate, the Columbus Clingstones, at Synovus Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:06 pm CT with Rocket City sending RHP Joel Hurtado (4-2, 3.08 ERA) to the mound against a to-be-determined starter.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a two-week homestand beginning June 30 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, followed by a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts from July 7-12.







Southern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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