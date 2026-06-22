Barons Drop Final Three against Pensacola

Published on June 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla - The Birmingham Barons lost 11-4 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos before 4,006 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday. The Barons have dropped three games in a row and come up on the short end of the six-game series with only two wins.

Starting pitcher Phil Fox (2-3, 3.06) gets the loss, going one inning, giving up three hits, three runs, two earned runs, and a home run. Laim Paddack pitched one inning, giving up one hit, one earned run, and three walks with three strikeouts. Carson Jacobs pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, and three walks with two strikeouts. Morris Austin pitched 1.1 innings, giving up three hits, four earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. Aric McAtee pitched one inning, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and one walk with a strikeout. Jonathan Clark pitched one inning with two strikeouts. Jackson Kelley pitched one inning, giving up one hit with two strikeouts.

Pensacola (36-33), who finished the first half South Division one game back from first half winner Biloxi, led 5-0 before the Barons got on the scoreboard.

Birmingham, which closed out the first half at (26-43), finally scored at the top of the fifth inning. Jorge Corona hit a solo home run to lead off the inning, his third home run of the season. The Barons trailed 5-1. Pensacola broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning, as they scored four more runs to lead 9-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, a two-run home run by Anthony DePino cut the Blue Wahoos lead to 9-3. DePino hit his eighth home run of the season. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Pensacola added two more runs to lead 11-3.

In the top of the seventh inning, Breden Dixon hit his first home run of the season. The Barons trailed 11-4.

Up next, the Barons will host the first-half winner in the North Division, Knoxville, with a six-game series starting Tuesday at Regions Field. First pitch is at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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