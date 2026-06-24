Barons Make a Run but Fall to Smokies

Published on June 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Barons could not come back from an early deficit as the loss to the Knoxville Smokies 5-3 before 2,810 on Tuesday night. The Barons trailed 4-0 but came roaring back with a three-run inning, but could not come back the rest of the game.

Starting pitcher Jake Palisch (1-6, 5.35) took the loss, going five innings, giving up seven hits, four runs, four earned runs, and two walks with a strikeout. Phil Fox pitched one inning and got a strikeout. Pierce George, who hit 100 mph a few times with his fastball, pitched one inning, giving up a home run with a strikeout. Nick Altermatt pitched one inning, giving up one hit. Jacob Heatherly pitched one inning, giving up one hit, no runs, and one walk with a strikeout.

Knoxville (1-0, 39-31) scored in the second inning on an Andy Garriola home run, his 14th of the season. In the top of the third inning, Alex Ramirez grounded out, scoring Ed Howard, and the Smokies led 2-0. Garriola delivered a double on a line drive to left field, scoring Karson Simas, and Knoxville led 3-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Howard singled, Simas singled, and runners were on third and first base. Jefferson Rojas followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Ortiz, and Knoxville led 4-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Anthony DePino walked. Samuel Zavala walked. Colby Shelton singled to load the bases. Jeral Perez doubled on a line drive to left field, scoring DePino and Zavala. The Barons trailed 4-2. Eddie Park walked, and with the bases loaded, Dylan Campbell walked to force in Shelton. The Barons were still down 4-3.

Both teams went scoreless till the top of the seventh inning as Knoxville tacked on another run on an Owen Ayers solo home run, his 13th of the season. Knoxville led 5-3.

For the Barons, Shelton had two hits and a run scored. Perez had the double and two RBI. Dylan Campbell walked four times more than any other Baron this season in one game.

Up next, the Barons will send RHP Gabe Davis (0-2, 6.60) to the mound while the Smokies will counter with Nick Dean (4-2, 4.72). First pitch is at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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