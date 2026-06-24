Shuckers Silence Biscuits Bats to Take Series Opener over Biscuits, 5-1

Published on June 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits catcher Kenny Piper applies the tag

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits catcher Kenny Piper applies the tag(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers collected 13 hits and held the Montgomery Biscuits to just four knocks in a 5-1 win on Tuesday night at DABOS Park.

Biloxi (36-30) struck first in the second inning. Mike Boeve singled and Josh Adamczewski followed with a base hit before Darrien Miller lined an RBI single to right field, scoring Adamczewski for a 1-0 lead.

The Shuckers doubled their advantage in the fourth. Boeve singled and Miller reached with a base hit before Jacob Hurtubise delivered an RBI single to center field, plating Boeve to make it 2-0. Theo Gillen cut down Miller attempting to advance to third on the play, combining with Kenny Piper and Brayden Taylor for the inning-ending out.

Biloxi added another run in the fifth when Adamczewski lined an RBI double into right field, scoring Blake Burke for a 3-0 lead. Mac Horvath helped limit further damage by throwing out Andrew Fischer at the plate to end the inning.

The Shuckers pushed the lead to 4-0 in the sixth inning. Miller doubled and later scored on Hurtubise's RBI double to left field.

Montgomery finally broke through in the eighth. Gillen singled and advanced into scoring position before coming home on Jadher Areinamo's RBI groundout, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

Biloxi answered immediately in the top of the eighth when Fischer launched a solo home run to right field, extending the lead back to four runs at 5-1.

The Biscuits were unable to mount a comeback, finishing 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and grounding into two double plays. Gillen, Areinamo, Horvath, and Will Simpson accounted for Montgomery's four hits.

Biloxi starter Tanner Gillis (3-3) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out four. Ryan Birchard and Anthony Flores combined to finish the final three innings.

Gary Gill Hill (2-2) took the loss despite recording four strikeouts over five innings of three run ball. Andrew Lindsey allowed one run across two innings of relief, while Jacob Kmatz surrendered a solo homer and struck out three over the final two frames.

The Shuckers finished 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position and received three-hit performances from Miller and two-hit games from Boeve, Adamczewski, and Hurtubise.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from June 23-28 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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