Flores Homers in First Double-A At-Bat, Hurtado Leads Trash Pandas to 4-1 Win

Published on June 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (1-0, 36-33) opened the second half of the 2026 season in impressive fashion on Tuesday night, defeating the Columbus Clingstones (0-1, 29-36) 4-1 at Synovus Park. Joel Hurtado delivered his sixth quality start of the season, while Tucker Flint and newcomer Juan Flores both homered to power the offense.

Rocket City wasted little time making an impact in the second half, erupting for four runs in the second inning behind a pair of home runs. Flint led off the frame by launching a towering solo shot to straightaway center field to give the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead. After Anthony Scull reached on a one-out infield single, the 20-year-old Flores stepped to the plate for his first Double-A at-bat and crushed the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall for a two-run homer, extending the lead to 3-0.

The blast was Flores' 12th home run of the season after hitting 11 with High-A Tri-City before his promotion earlier in the day. Another newcomer, Jake Munroe, capped the four-run inning with his first Double-A RBI, lining a single to left field to score David Calabrese, who had doubled moments earlier.

The Trash Pandas had opportunities to add on throughout the night, including loading the bases against Columbus starter Herick Hernandez in the third inning, but were unable to break the game open. Hernandez (L, 2-5) allowed four runs on six hits over 5.0 innings, walking five and striking out five in his second start against Rocket City this season.

Meanwhile, Hurtado (W, 5-2) continued his dominant stretch on the mound. The Angels' No. 22 prospect cruised through three scoreless innings and got some defensive help from Calabrese in right field, who robbed rehabbing Braves catcher Kyle Farmer of a home run in the bottom of the first inning. Columbus broke through in the fourth. Veteran shortstop Luke Waddell singled with one out and later scored on a double into the left-center field gap by Jordan Groshans to trim the deficit to 4-1.

That would be the only run allowed by Hurtado, who turned in another strong outing by completing 6.0 innings while surrendering just one run on three hits. The right-hander walked two, struck out two, and induced nine ground-ball outs en route to his sixth quality start of the season.

Over his last 10 starts dating back to April 29, Hurtado owns a 1.91 ERA, the best mark in the Southern League and seventh among all qualified Minor League pitchers. Following Tuesday's performance, he lowered his season ERA to a Southern League-leading 2.94 while earning his fifth victory, tied for fourth-most in the league.

Chris Cortez (H, 2) followed with 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing one hit while walking one and striking out one. With two runners aboard and two outs in the eighth inning, manager Joe Kruzel turned to Luke Murphy, who struck out Waddell to end the threat.

Murphy (S, 14) then retired the heart of the Columbus lineup in the ninth, recording another strikeout to secure the victory. The right-hander leads all of Minor League Baseball with 14 saves and lowered his ERA to 0.35, while extending his streak to 20 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run.

Flores finished 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in his Double-A debut, becoming the second Trash Pandas player this season to homer in his first Double-A game. Caleb Bartolero accomplished the feat on June 10 in Chattanooga. Munroe also recorded his first Double-A RBI, helping Rocket City begin the second half with a win.

The Trash Pandas continue the first series of the second half on Wednesday in Columbus, Georgia, with game two of a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate, Columbus Clingstones, at Synovus Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:06 pm CT with Rocket City sending RHP Eyebersson Polanco (2-3, 2.89) to the mound against RHP Brett Sears (2-1, 2.36) for the Clingstones. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a two-week homestand beginning June 30 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, followed by a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts from July 7-12. The homestand is highlighted by an Independence Day Weekend celebration packed with promotions and fireworks. Fans can enjoy Superhero Night and a Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead Giveaway on July 1, a Youth Patriotic Jersey Giveaway on July 2, and specialty patriotic jerseys with a postgame jersey auction benefiting First Stop, Inc. on July 3. The holiday festivities culminate with back-to-back nights of postgame fireworks on July 3 and Independence Day, July 4, presented by SAIC.







Southern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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