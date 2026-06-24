Refrescos de Fuente Fall to Rocket City in First Game of Second Half

Published on June 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (0-1, 29-36), playing as the Refrescos De Fuente for the second of three games this season, fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (1-0, 36-33), 4-1, on Tuesday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Rocket City struck in the second inning for their only scoring chance of the night, collecting their four runs on as many hits with three of the runs coming of a lead off solo homer from Tucker Flint (7) and a two-run blast from Juan Flores (1). That is all Rocket City needed for the ballgame as the Trash Panda bats fell silent and only collected three more hits for the rest of the game.

Columbus scored its lone run in the fourth inning on a Jordan Groshans RBI double that scored Luke Waddell after his single. The Refrescos only got two more hits, both singles, in the fifth and eighth innings from Ambioris Tavarez and Archer Brookman. Columbus went down in order in the ninth inning to end the game at 9:33PM ET.

Key Contributors: Groshans (1-for-3, 2B RBI) scored the lone run for the Refrescos de Fuente, while Waddell (1-for-4, R), Tavarez (1-for-2) and Brookman (1-for-2) accounted for the other remaining Columbus' hits.

Notable: Columbus falls to 0-2 in their Columbus Refrescos de Fuente uniforms, with only one more game remaining for their alternate identity on July 31st. Columbus starts the second half of the season 0-1 and have lost their last four games. This four-game losing skid ties the longest losing streak this season dating back to the first four games of the 2026 season (4/3-4/7).

Next Home Game (Wednesday, June 24): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. RHP Brett Sears (2-1, 2.36) throws for Columbus against RHP Eybersson Polanco (2-3, 2.89 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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