Gillis, Offense Lead Shuckers to Win in Second-Half Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tanner Gillis

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tanner Gillis(Biloxi Shuckers)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (36-30, 1-0) used an all-around effort in a 5-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (35-35, 0-1) in the second half-opener at DABOS Park on Tuesday night. With the win, the Shuckers extended their win streak to four, while the pitching staff lowered its ERA to a Southern League-best 3.44 in June.

The Shuckers struck first with an RBI single from Darrien Miller in the second and another from Jacob Hurtubise in the fourth, making it 2-0. In the fifth, Josh Adamczewski extended his hit streak to five consecutive games with an RBI to right, scoring Blake Burke. Hurtubise struck again in the sixth with an RBI double, making it 4-0. In the eighth, Andrew Fischer recorded his third home run across five Double-A games with a 105 MPH, 396-foot blast to right, making it 5-0. The Biscuits lone run came home in the bottom of the inning with an RBI groundout from Jadher Areinamo.

Tanner Gillis (3-3) earned the win behind a career-best 6.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts. Gillis became the third Shuckers pitcher in June to go at least 6.0 shutout innings, joining Jaron DeBerry and Bishop Letson. Out of the bullpen, Ryan Birchard (1.2ip, 0er, 3k) and Anthony Flores (1.1ip, 0r) closed out the win. Gary Gill Hill (2-2) took the loss for the Biscuits.

At the plate, Josh Adamczewski (2-for-4), Mike Boeve (2-for-4), Darrien Miller (3-for-4) and Jacob Hurtubise (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances. Eight of the nine Shuckers batters recorded a hit, with five reaching multiple times.

The series continues on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Yorman Galindez (0-2, 10.13) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Jackson Baumeister (2-2, 4.63) for the Biscuits. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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