Fischer & Adamczewski Homer Again in Shuckers Setback to Lookouts

Published on July 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers await a pitch

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: DeAnna Scarpelli) Biloxi Shuckers await a pitch(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: DeAnna Scarpelli)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (51-40, 16-10) were doubled by the Chattanooga Lookouts (48-47, 11-15), 8-4 at Erlanger Park on Saturday night.

The Shuckers came out of the gates hot with a big inning in the first, thanks to a sacrifice fly by Blake Burke, followed by back-to-back home runs from an Andrew Fischer 461 foot, 111 mph blast and a Josh Adamczewski 410 foot, 105 mph bomb. Fischer's homer marked the second-longest by a Biloxi batter this season, and his 31 st between High-A and Double-A, which puts him into a tie for the 12th-most round trippers in a season in Brewers MiLB history. The Lookouts went onto score six unanswered runs with a Kien Vu RBI double in the fifth, a wild pitch to score Carter Graham, a Cade Hunter run-scoring base knock and a Yerlin Confidan two-run shot in the sixth, and another Hunter RBI hit in the seventh. The Shuckers salvaged a run in the eighth on a disengagement violation to score Dylan O'Rae, but Chattanooga answered in its home half with Kien Vu coming home on an error and Carlos Sanchez scoring on a fielder's choice.

Ben Wereski collected the win for the Lookouts, with Braylon Owens (1-1) on the downside, and Cam Cotter locking down his first save.

The Shuckers conclude their regular season series with the Lookouts at Erlanger Park on Sunday afternoon. Manuel Rodriguez (10-3, 4.50) makes his second nod on the mound this series for Biloxi with Jared Lyons (4-3, 3.74) lined up to start for Chattanooga. The Shuckers and Lookouts are set to do battle with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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