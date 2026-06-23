Top Prospects Flores, Munroe Headline Trash Pandas Roster Additions

Published on June 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Los Angeles Angels announced the following roster moves prior to Tuesday's second-half opener against Columbus at Synovus Park. C Juan Flores, INF Jake Munroe, and LHP Lucas Knowles were transferred to Rocket City from High-A Tri-City, while LHP Blake Weiman j oined the Trash Pandas from Triple-A Salt Lake, and C Yeremi Villahermosa was transferred to Rocket City from the Arizona Complex. In corresponding moves, INF Harold Coll and C Alberto Rios were transferred to High-A Tri-City. Rocket City's active roster increases from 25 to the maximum 28 players to begin the second half.

Flores, 20, was batting .275 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, and 35 RBIs in 46 games for the Dust Devils. The Angels' No. 18 prospect ranked among Northwest League leaders in slugging percentage (.538), home runs (11), and OPS (.880) at the time of his promotion. Signed out of Venezuela in 2023, Flores is regarded as one of the top defensive catchers in the Angels system and will be the second-youngest player in the Southern League, behind MLB's top prospect, Jesus Made, in Biloxi.

Munroe, 22, posted an .896 OPS with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, and a .391 on-base percentage in 56 games for Tri-City. The Angels' No. 29 prospect was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Louisville after batting .346 with 13 home runs and 13 doubles for the Cardinals. Prior to Louisville, Munroe hit 35 home runs in 110 games across two seasons at Logan (Ill.) Community College.

Knowles, 28, was 5-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54.2 innings in Tri-City. The Washington native is in his eighth professional season and spent the first seven years of his career in the Nationals organization, reaching Triple-A Rochester in 2023. He posted a 2.31 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 58.1 innings between High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg in 2023.

Weiman, 30, transferred to Rocket City from the ACL Angels, where he was on a rehab assignment after opening the season on Triple-A Salt Lake's injured list. The left-hander is a ninth-year professional who has pitched for the Pirates, Mariners, Cubs, Astros, and Angels organizations and owns a career strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.87, ranking ninth among Minor League pitchers since 2017 (min. 325 IP). In 2024, he went 5-0 with seven saves, a 2.68 ERA, and a 0.97 WHIP between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

Villahermosa, 23, the switch-hitting catcher signed with the Angels out of Venezuela in 2019 and has spent parts of the last two seasons with Rocket City. He appeared in 12 games between the ACL and Trash Pandas in 2025 and returns to provide additional catching depth.

Coll, 24, has appeared in 57 games for Rocket City this season, batting .172 with three home runs, 28 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. The Boston native hit in 10 of his first 12 games to start the season, and had a 12-game on-base streak from April 3-17. Signed by the Angels as a non-drafted free agent in 2024, he finished his college career at Houston after beginning his career at Arkansas.

Rios, 24, made his Double-A debut with Rocket City earlier this season after being selected by the Angels in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Stanford. He has appeared in three games with the Trash Pandas while continuing to gain experience at the Double-A level.







Southern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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