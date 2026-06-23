Kyle Farmer and Danny Young Join Columbus Clingstones on Major League Rehab Assignment

Published on June 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves today announced that infielder Kyle Farmer, and left-handed pitcher Danny Young have joined the Columbus Clingstones on a major league rehab assignment. Farmer and Young are expected to be with the Clingstones starting Tuesday, June 23 in their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Synovus Park.

Farmer, 35, joins Columbus as a ten-year major league veteran with experience at every infield position, including catcher. He owns a career .247 batting average with 63 home runs and 288 RBI across 814 games in the Major Leagues with Los Angeles (NL), Cincinnati, Minnesota, Colorado, and Atlanta.

As a Georgia native, Farmer grew up in Atlanta and was a four-year shortstop at the University of Georgia before getting selected in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers where he would make the transition into a catcher.

Young, 32, joins Columbus out of the bullpen serving a role he has occupied throughout his professional career. A four-year major league veteran who has a career 4-1 record, with a 4.06 ERA and 78 strikeouts across 63 relief appearances with Seattle, New York (NL), and Atlanta.

The 2026 season marks the second stint with Atlanta for Young, after he was claimed of the waivers by the Braves back in 2022 and spending the 2023 season between Triple-A Gwinnett and Atlanta.

Farmer and Young become the third and fourth Atlanta Braves players assigned to Columbus on a major league rehab assignment, joining shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep who appeared with Columbus in the first-half of the season.

The Clingstones begin a six-game homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday, June 23 at Synovus Park. For tickets and more information, visit Clingstones.com.







Southern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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