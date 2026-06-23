June 23-28 Homestand Preview

Published on June 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons return home to Regions Field this week to host the Knoxville Smokies, Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, from Tuesday, June 23, through Sunday, June 28.

Fans can purchase tickets online, by phone at (205) 988-3200, or in person at the Birmingham Barons ticket office.

Game 1, Tuesday, June 23 vs Knoxville Smokies: It's Cinco Somewhere & USA Shirt Giveaway

First Pitch 7:00 p.m. | Gates Open 6:00 pm

RHP Connor Schultz (0-3, 5.12) | LHP Jake Palisch (1-5, 5.19)

Top Prospects for Knoxville Smokies

#1 SS Jefferson Rojas (.296, 11 HR, 41 RBI, 10 SB)

#9 C Owen Ayers (.298, 12 HR, 37 RBI, 3 SB)

#14 RHP Brooks Caple (2-1, 3.63 ERA, 10 BB, 36 SO)

#19 C Ariel Armas (.223, 1 HR, 18 RBI, 4 SB)

#22 RHP Erian Rodriguez (1-0, 6.62 ERA, 15 BB, 14 SO)

#28 RHP Grant Kipp (1-4, 4.03 ERA, 16 BB, 60 SO)

Top Prospects for Birmingham Barons

#1 3B Caleb Bonemer (.316, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 SB)

#14 2B Jeral Perez (.179, 4 HR, 23 RBI, 4 SB)

#24 RHP Gabe Davis (0-2, 6.60 ERA, 6 BB, 16 SO)

3B/1B Alex Briley (.234, 13 HR, 38 RBI, 9 SB)

1B Anthony DePino (.281, 8 HR, 28 RBI, 0 SB)

LHP Jake Palisch (1-5, 5.19 ERA, 27 BB, 28 SO)

2-for-$5 Tacos & $5 Margaritas | Presented by Good People Brewing Company

Presented By Dreamland BBQ and Red Mountain Theatre | Free USA Barons shirt to the first 1,000 fans ages 12+







Southern League Stories from June 22, 2026

June 23-28 Homestand Preview - Birmingham Barons

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