Barons' Rally Falls a Run Short

Published on June 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- After trailing 6-0 early in the game, the Birmingham Barons lost 6-5 to the Biloxi Shuckers before 2,660 at Regions Field on Sunday. Home runs by Dylan Campbell and Grant Magill put the Barons back in the game, but fell one run short.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cumming (1-4, 6.69) took the loss, going four innings, giving up nine hits, six earned runs, and four walks with two strikeouts. Morris Austin pitched two innings, giving up one hit, no runs, and one walk with three strikeouts. Carson Jacobs pitched one inning and got two strikeouts. Jackson Kelley pitched two innings, giving up one hit, no runs, and no walks with a strikeout.

Biloxi (32-29) scored six runs in the first four innings of the game, and then the Barons came storming back but fell a run short in the end.

Birmingham (24-39) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Campbell hit his first home run as a Baron. Campbell was acquired in a trade from Philadelphia. The Barons trailed 6-1.

Next batter, Colby Shelton singled to right field. With two outs, Magill hit his home run to left field, scoring Shelton. Magill was a recent call-up from Winston-Salem (A+), earlier in the week. The Barons trailed 6-3.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Jacob Burke walked, and Alec Briley walked. With a wild pitch, the Barons had runners at third and second base. Zavala singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Burke. Campbell walked, and Shelton grounded out to first base, scoring Briley, and the Barons trailed 6-5.

Stiven Cruz worked 3.2 innings in relief for Biloxi without putting any runners on base, and he closed out the game with his second save of the season.

Up next, the Barons will travel to Pensacola to face the Blue Wahoos on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:05 pm.







Southern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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