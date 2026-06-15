Smokies Rally Late to Claim Series with 4-3 Win over Biscuits

Published on June 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Andrew Lindsey and catcher Daniel Vellojin

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Andrew Lindsey and catcher Daniel Vellojin(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits carried a three-run lead into the middle innings, but the Knoxville Smokies chipped away and scored the game's final four runs to hand Montgomery a 4-3 loss on Sunday afternoon at DABOS Park.

Montgomery (32-30) broke through in the third inning despite collecting just one hit in the frame. Jhon Diaz reached and later scored when Mac Horvath reached on a throwing error by Knoxville starter Brooks Caple. Gregory Barrios followed with an RBI groundout before Jadher Areinamo lined an RBI single to left field, extending the Biscuits' lead to 3-0.

Garrett Edwards turned in a strong start for Montgomery, working around seven hits over 3.1 innings while allowing only one run. The Smokies (35-28) got on the board in the fourth inning when Carter Trice lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Andy Garriola to trim the deficit to 3-1.

The Biscuits bullpen kept Knoxville off the board through the sixth. Andrew Lindsey was dominant in relief, striking out six over 2.2 scoreless innings and stranding both inherited runners in his Double-A debut.

Knoxville pulled within one run in the seventh when Owen Ayers doubled and later scored on Garriola's RBI groundout, making it 3-2.

The Smokies completed the comeback in the eighth inning. Cameron Sisneros launched a solo homer to right-center field, his first home run of the season, tying the game at 3-3 against Jacob Kmatz.

In the ninth, Knoxville manufactured the go-ahead run. Jefferson Rojas singled and advanced into scoring position before Garriola delivered a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing home the eventual winning run for a 4-3 advantage.

Montgomery threatened throughout the afternoon but managed only five hits and left six runners on base. Areinamo drove in a run and finished with two hits, while Kamren James added a pair of hits. Barrios collected an RBI, and Daniel Vellojin accounted for the Biscuits' other hit.

Roel Garcia III (0-1) took the loss after surrendering the go-ahead run in the ninth.

Brooks Caple allowed three unearned runs over five innings for Knoxville. Luke Little (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning, and Erian Rodriguez recorded his first save with a scoreless ninth.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from June 23-28 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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