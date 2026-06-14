Pensacola Overpowers Columbus in Series Finale

Published on June 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (28-32) drop the series four games to two and finish off their final homestand of the first half of the 2026 season against Pensacola Blue Wahoos (32-31) at Synovus Park, as the Wahoos out homer the Clingstones and win, 8-4.

Decisive Plays: David McCabe (15) starts off the scoring for either side with a solo shot towards right center field, his 15th of the year, to make it 1-0, Columbus. Two runs scored in the second by Pensacola, the first run advancing home on an error, and the second scoring on a Cam Cannarella RBI single.

In the top of the third, Juan Matheus, struck a two-run homer, the first of four for Pensacola, to grab a 4-1 lead, and then in the next inning, Jay Beshears starts off the inning with a leadoff bomb and it was very quickly 5-1 Blue Wahoos.

Luke Waddell got the second run of the game in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single that scored Keshawn Ogans. It was Waddell's first of two RBI in the Sunday matchup. Waddell kept the scoring up, by getting his second RBI on a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the seventh, and the game was within two runs, 5-3.

A Garret Forrester solo blast in the eight for Pensacola was the third blast and the needed run to continue the offense. Even with Columbus taking a run of their own in the bottom of the eight on an Ogans sacrifice fly to right field, the scoring would stall for the Clingstones.

The fourth and final home run came in the top of the ninth, when Dillon Lewis sent a ball deep out of Synovus Park, a two-run shot that made it 8-4. Columbus would go down in order in the bottom of the ninth to end the sixth game of the series on Sunday afternoon.

Key Contributors: McCabe (2-for-4, HR, RBI) smashes his 3rd home run of the series, and 15th of the season. Waddell (1-for-4, 2 RBI) and Ogans (1-for-3) were the other Clingstones batters with RBI in the Sunday matinee. For Pensacola, Matheus, Beshears, Forrester and Lewis all went yard.

Notable: The Clingstones fall to 7-15 in weekend ballgames this season. The Stones complete their first-half homestand schedule for the 2026 season and go 12-20 in games at Synovus Park.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 16): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 23): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:51 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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