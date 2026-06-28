Clingstones Bats Go Silent, Fall to Rocket City 5-1

Published on June 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (2-3, 31-38), pitching staff looks dominant combined for 11 strikeouts, but the offense goes cold striking just four hits against Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-2, 38-35) and lose, 5-1

Decisive Plays: Julio Robaina (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 SO, QS) kept the game under control through six innings, allowing just one run on an RBI single from Nick Rodriguez in the third inning.

Columbus managed only one hit-a Luke Waddell single in the first inning-until Ambioris Tavarez (4) launched an opposite-field solo home run over the right-field wall in the sixth. Patrick Clohisy followed with a double but was left stranded at second as the Clingstones were unable to draw any closer.

Rocket City broke the game open over the final two innings, scoring two runs in both the eighth and ninth. Rodriguez drove in a run with a single in the eighth before adding an RBI double in the ninth to finish with three RBI.

Clohisy led off the bottom of the ninth with a single but was erased on a 4-6-3 double play. Luke Waddell's flyout to center field ended the game.

Key Contributors: Robaina (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 SO, QS) recorded his first quality start in the Atlanta Braves organization. Tavarez (1-for-3, HR, RBI) accounted for Columbus' lone run with his fourth home run of the season. For Rocket City, Nick Rodriguez (3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI) drove in three runs to lead the offense.

Notable: The Columbus pitching staff has combined for 61 strikeouts through the first five games of the series against Rocket City. Clohisy continued his strong series, batting .389 (7-for-18) after recording another multi-hit game. Robaina earned the sixth quality start of his professional career and his first since May 9, 2024, with Double-A Amarillo.

Next Home Game (Sunday, June 28): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 1:05 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. LHP Herick Hernandez (0-2, 2.75 ERA) starts for Columbus against RHP Joel Hurtado (5-2, 2.94 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 12:45 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.