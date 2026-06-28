Blue Wahoos Overcome 6 Run Deficit for Second Straight Comeback Win

Published on June 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Xavier Meachem congratulated by manager Nelson Prada

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Xavier Meachem congratulated by manager Nelson Prada(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have garnered a flair for the dramatics. After an incredible comeback victory on Friday night, Pensacola immediately came out with a sequel on Saturday with a 12-9 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts to improve to 39-35.

Similar to Friday, the Lookouts offense started off hot. After Ryan Ignoffo got the Wahoos on the board with an RBI single in the top of the first, Chattanooga offense answered immediately with a two-run jack off the bat of Ruben Ibarra, who has become public enemy number one to the Wahoos in 2026. His first inning homer gave him 8 against the Blue Wahoos in 2026 alone.

The bottom of the 3rd inning saw a bit of history. Blue Wahoos veteran Luis Palacios notched his only two strikeouts of the game in the 3rd inning, officially making him the all time leader in strikeouts in Blue Wahoos franchise history with 280 Ks. He passed former Wahoo Evan Fitterer, who formerly stood at the top with 279 Ks.

With an early 2-1 lead, the Lookouts kept their foot on the gas. They put up two more runs in the 4th with another two-run tater, this time coming from Cam Collier, which made it a 4-1 game. Pensacola took back one of those runs in the top of the 5th, thanks to an RBI double from the scorching hot Cam Cannarella, but the momentum would come to a screeching halt when Cam Collier belted his second homer of the game, this time a grand slam, to give the Lookouts a commanding 8-2 lead in the 5th.

But the tides began to shift in the 6th inning. With two outs and two on, Brendan Jones swatted a three-run big fly into right field, cutting the deficit to just three. Just an inning later, Cam Cannarella continued his torrid stretch with a mammoth two-run blast to right, making the score 8-7, just a one-run game.

The Lookouts would allow themselves some breathing room with an insurance run in the bottom of the 7th on a run-scoring groundout from Cam Collier. The 9-7 score would hold until the 9th inning when the Wahoos bats started cooking.

Jay Beshears led things off with his 7th homer of the year to make it a 9-8 game. Emaarion Boyd must have been taking notes in the on-deck circle because he followed Beshears' blast with a solo bomb of his own to make it a 9-9 tie on back-to-back jacks. Two batters later, Cristian Hernández singled and then scored on a Juan Matheus RBI double to give Pensacola their first lead of the night at 10-9. Fenwick Trimble then got in on the action with a run-scoring knock which prompted Lookouts manager Jose Moreno to make a pitching change.

The Blue Wahoos weren't done yet though, because Trimble proceeded to steal second and then Ryan Ignoffo ripped a double into center to score him and give his team an astounding 12-9 lead.

Colby Martin (S, 4) locked down the save with three groundball outs to secure Pensacola's second consecutive come from behind victory when trailing by at least 6 runs. Gabe Bierman (W, 1-1) got the win while Johnathan Lavallee (L, 3-3, BS, 1) was on the hook for the loss.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Friday night. First pitch from Erlanger Park is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 11:55 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

Written by Charlie Hobert

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Southern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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