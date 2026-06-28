Shuckers Power Past Biscuits, 10-3

Published on June 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits at bat(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits fell behind early and could not recover in a 10-3 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday night at DABOS Park.

Biloxi (39-31) jumped in front immediately in the first inning. Blake Burke launched a three-run home run to right-center field after Josh Adamczewski and Jesús Made singled, giving the Shuckers a 3-0 lead.

Montgomery (36-38) answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. Brayden Taylor tripled and came home on Jadher Areinamo's RBI groundout to trim the deficit to 3-1.

Biloxi added another run in the third when Jesús Made scored after Burke reached on a fielding error by Kamren James, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Biscuits pulled within one in the fourth. Émilien Pitre singled before Gregory Barrios lined an RBI triple to center. Ryan Spikes followed with an RBI single to right, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

The Shuckers broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning. Mike Boeve lifted a sacrifice fly before Matthew Wood crushed a three-run homer to right-center field.

Adamczewski capped the rally with an RBI single to make it 9-3.

Biloxi added one final run in the seventh when Boeve connected on a solo home run to right-center field.

Taylor finished with a triple and scored a run, while Barrios collected his first triple of the season and drove in a run. Spikes added an RBI single, and Theo Gillen, Pitre, and James each recorded a hit as Montgomery was limited to six hits.

T.J. Nichols (0-3) took the loss after allowing eight runs on six hits over 5.1 innings. Jacob Kmatz surrendered two runs over 1.2 innings, while Andrew Lindsey closed the game with two scoreless innings of relief.

Bishop Letson (4-3) earned the win for Biloxi, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits over a career best 7.0 innings while striking out eight. Jack Seppings tossed two scoreless innings to finish the game.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from June 23-28 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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