Letson Masterclass, Offensive Firepower Lead Shuckers to Series Win

Published on June 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Bishop Letson in action

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Bishop Letson in action(Biloxi Shuckers)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Behind a dominant start from Bishop Letson and a standout night from the lineup, the Biloxi Shuckers (39-31, 4-1) earned a series win over the Montgomery Biscuits (36-38, 1-4) with a 10-3 win at DABOS Park on Saturday night. Letson, the Milwaukee Brewers 10 th -ranked prospect, set a career-high with 7.0 innings and tied his season-high with eight strikeouts, capping off a dominant month of June. Blake Burke also paced the lineup with his Southern League-leading 18 th home run of the year, part of a four-RBI night. With the win, the Shuckers clinched their first six-game series win at DABOS Park since June, 2024.

The Shuckers struck first, four batters in, with a 410-foot three-run blast from Blake Burke, his 18 th of the season and third of the series. The Biscuits made it 3-1 in the bottom of the inning with an RBI groundout from Jadher Areinamo. In the second, an error allowed Jesús Made to score from third after his fifth triple of the season, making it 4-1. The Biscuits then made it 4-3 in the fourth with an RBI triple from Gregory Barrios and an RBI single from Ryan Spikes. The Shuckers broke the game open and made it 9-3 with a five-run sixth, including a sacrifice fly from Mike Boeve, a three-run, 384-foot home run from Matthew Wood and an RBI single from Josh Adamczewski. The Shuckers scored their final run in the seventh with their third home run of the night, a solo shot from Mike Boeve. Bishop Letson (4-3) earned the win while TJ Nichols (0-3) took the loss.

At the plate, Josh Adamczewski (2-for-5), Jesús Made (3-for-4) and Blake Burke (2-for-5) each recorded multiple hits. Matthew Wood's home run, his 10 th of the season, made him the seventh Brewers Double-A catcher with at least 10 home runs in a season, and the first since Jeferson Quero in 2023.

The series concludes on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 3:33 p.m. Tanner Gillis (3-3, 3.50) is slated to make his second start of the series against Gary Gill Hill (2-2, 4.28) for the Biscuits. Coverage begins at 3:13 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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