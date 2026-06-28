Late-Inning Erros Costly as Barons Fall to Smokies in Series Sweep

Published on June 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Starting pitcher Dylan Cumming pitched six outstanding innings, but the Birmingham Barons lost 7-3 to the Knoxville Smokies before 4,161 at Regions Field on Saturday night. The Barons led 3-0 going into the top of the eighth inning, but two costly errors gave the Smokies seven runs, all that they would need to get the fifth-straight win in the series.

Cumming pitched six innings, giving up three hits, no runs, and one walk with six strikeouts. Nick Altermatt pitched one inning, giving up two hits, three runs, one earned run, with no walks or strikeouts. Jackson Kelley (0-1, 1.91) took the loss as he pitched 0.1 innings, giving up one hit, three runs, no earned runs, and a walk. Morris Austin pitched 0.2 innings, giving up two hits, one run, no earned runs, with two strikeouts. Jacob Heatherly pitched a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout.

The Barons (0-5, 26-48) scored first in the game. A T.J. McCants single scored Colby Shelton, and the Barons led 1-0 after the second inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Brenden Dixon doubled. T.J. McCants had an infield single. McCants steals second base. Alec Briley hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Dixon. Anthony DePino singled, scoring McCants, and the Barons led 3-0.

In the top of the eighth, the Barons made a couple of crucial errors with runners on base. Devin Ortiz's fielder's choice error scored the Smokies first run. Hayden Cantrelle single scored two more runs to tie the game at 3-3. Carter Trice's sacrifice fly gave the Smokies the 4-3 lead. Andy Garriola single scored two more runs, and Adgar Alvarez doubled scored another Smokies run. The Barons only gave up one earned run of the seven runs in the inning.

Up next in Game 6 of the six-game series, the Barons will send LHP Jake Palisch (1-6, 5.35) to the mound. The Smokies have not determined a starter for the last game of the series. First pitch is at 2:05 pm.







Southern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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