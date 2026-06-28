Nick Rodriguez Drives in Three as Pandas Earn 5-1 Win on Saturday

Published on June 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Behind a dominant pitching performance and three RBIs from Nick Rodriguez, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-2, 38-35) defeated the Columbus Clingstones (2-3, 31-38) 5-1 on Saturday night at Synovus Park. The victory ended a two-game skid and put Rocket City up 3-2 in the set, heading into Sunday afternoon's series finale.

The Trash Pandas struck first in the third inning with a textbook display of small ball. David Calabrese reached on a dribbler down the first-base line that struck the bag for a one-out single before Mac McCroskey moved him into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Rodriguez made the strategy pay off, lining an RBI single to left field to give Rocket City a 1-0 lead.

Making his sixth Double-A start, Nate Snead turned in his best outing since joining the Trash Pandas. The Angels' No. 14 prospect breezed through 5.0 scoreless innings on just 66 pitches, allowing only one hit while walking none and striking out four. Snead retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Blake Weiman (W, 1-0) made his second appearance with Rocket City and entered in the sixth inning. Columbus finally broke through with one out when ninth-place hitter Ambioris Tavarez launched a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1. Weiman regrouped quickly, retiring the next five batters he faced to finish 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one without issuing a walk.

Meanwhile, Columbus starter Julio Robaina matched Snead for much of the evening, limiting Rocket City to one run on four hits over 6.0 innings while striking out seven and walking none.

The Trash Pandas reclaimed the lead in the eighth, and once again it was the Calabrese-Nick Rodriguez combination doing the damage. Calabrese opened the inning with a double and advanced to third on another McCroskey sacrifice bunt before Rodriguez delivered his second RBI single to left field, putting Rocket City back in front 2-1. After Luis Vargas replaced Owen Hackman (L, 1-2), he walked Raudi Rodriguez. A passed ball moved both runners into scoring position, and a Vargas wild pitch allowed Nick Rodriguez to score, extending the lead to 3-1.

Rocket City added two more insurance runs in the ninth, with Rodriguez once again leading the charge. Cole Fontenelle worked a leadoff walk against Isaac Gallegos before Calabrese reached on a fielder's choice and stole second base. With two outs, Nick Rodriguez ripped an RBI double down the right-field line to score Calabrese for the third time on the night. Raudi Rodriguez followed with an RBI single up the middle, scoring Nick Rodriguez to cap the scoring at 5-1.

Leonard Garcia (H, 10) continued his dominant season with a perfect eighth inning, striking out two in his Southern League-leading 26th appearance. Luke Murphy worked around a hit in the ninth to close out the victory in a non-save situation. Murphy has allowed just one earned run in 25 appearances spanning 27.0 innings (0.33 ERA), and has not surrendered an earned run over his last 21 outings, covering 23.1 innings with five walks and 28 strikeouts.

Nick Rodriguez led the offense from the leadoff spot, finishing 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Calabrese was 3-for-4 Raudi Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI while reaching base safely for the 11th time in his last 12 games, batting .371 during that stretch. Jake Munroe went hitless but drew a walk, extending his streak of reaching base to all five games since joining the Trash Pandas.

The Trash Pandas wrap up the first series of the second half on Sunday afternoon in Columbus, Georgia, with the finale of a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate, Clingstones, at Synovus Park. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm CT with Rocket City sending the Southern League's ERA leader, RHP Joel Hurtado (5-2, 2.94) to the mound against LHP Herick Hernandez (0-2, 2.75) for the Clingstones. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a two-week homestand beginning June 30 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, followed by a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts from July 7-12. The homestand is highlighted by an Independence Day Weekend celebration packed with promotions and fireworks. Fans can enjoy Superhero Night and a Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead Giveaway on July 1, a Youth Patriotic Jersey Giveaway on July 2, and specialty patriotic jerseys with a postgame jersey auction benefiting First Stop, Inc. on July 3. The holiday festivities culminate with back-to-back nights of postgame fireworks on July 3 and Independence Day, July 4, presented by SAIC.

Tickets are available via the brand new TPTix.com. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. A complete promotional schedule for the season can be found HERE.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12 ¬Â³ x 6 ¬Â³ x 12 ¬Â³ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).

Chris Harris







Southern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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