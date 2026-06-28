ROSTER UPDATE: C Darrien Miller Promoted to Triple-A Nashville
Published on June 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the following transaction prior to today's game;
- C Darrien Miller promoted to Triple-A Nashville
The active roster stands at 27 players.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.
Check out the Biloxi Shuckers Statistics
Southern League Stories from June 27, 2026
- Late-Inning Erros Costly as Barons Fall to Smokies in Series Sweep - Birmingham Barons
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- ROSTER UPDATE: C Darrien Miller Promoted to Triple-A Nashville - Biloxi Shuckers
- Nick Rodriguez Drives in Three as Pandas Earn 5-1 Win on Saturday - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Letson Masterclass, Offensive Firepower Lead Shuckers to Series Win - Biloxi Shuckers
- Blue Wahoos Overcome 6 Run Deficit for Second Straight Comeback Win - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Clingstones Bats Go Silent, Fall to Rocket City 5-1 - Columbus Clingstones
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