ROSTER UPDATE: C Darrien Miller Promoted to Triple-A Nashville

Published on June 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the following transaction prior to today's game;

- C Darrien Miller promoted to Triple-A Nashville

The active roster stands at 27 players.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from June 27, 2026

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