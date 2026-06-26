Blue Wahoos Announce National Collaboration with 51 Steps to Freedom Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary

Published on June 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are proud to announce a national collaboration with 51 Steps to Freedom, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating the world's largest outdoor museum through immersive augmented reality experiences designed to deepen public understanding of America's shared history.

Centered on civic education, historical storytelling, and community engagement, 51 Steps to Freedom works to honor the stories of courage, resilience, and innovation that have shaped the nation's ongoing pursuit of liberty. Through interactive educational programming and technology-driven experiences, the organization is reimagining how Americans connect with history in the lead-up to the nation's 250th anniversary.

As part of the collaboration, the Blue Wahoos will support Signing the American Promise, a year-long augmented reality initiative developed by 51 Steps to Freedom that invites Americans across the country to symbolically sign a living version of the Declaration of Independence. The immersive activation encourages participants to reaffirm the founding ideals of liberty, opportunity, civic responsibility, and national unity as part of the America250 celebration.

Fans attending Blue Wahoos games, as well as community events like the upcoming "Red, White and Wahoos" fireworks nights at Blue Wahoos Stadium on July 3 and 4, will be encouraged to participate in the program.

In addition to the commemorative initiative, the partnership establishes an ongoing collaboration between the Blue Wahoos and 51 Steps to Freedom's broader educational programming, including the 51 Steps to Freedom® Trail, the 50 States One Nation initiative, augmented reality civic storytelling experiences, and community-centered historical engagement efforts.

Together, the organizations will work to promote civic education, historical literacy, leadership, and empowerment among young women and communities nationwide.

"America's 250th anniversary is a perfect time to reflect on our shared values," said Blue Wahoos team president Jonathan Griffith. "As we enjoy the uniquely American tradition of baseball at Blue Wahoos Stadium this summer, we think this is a great opportunity to affirm our commitment to ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

"We're proud to partner with the Blue Wahoos," said H.H. Leonards, Co-Founder of 51 Steps to Freedom. "As we approach America's 250th anniversary, this collaboration creates new opportunities to connect people with the stories and milestones that have shaped our nation. Through experiences like Signing the American Promise, alongside the powerful historical symbolism of the tall ships gathering in New York Harbor, we're inviting Americans to see themselves within that ongoing story and to play a role in carrying its ideals forward."

To participate in the program, visit www.signthepromise.org.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.







Southern League Stories from June 26, 2026

Blue Wahoos Announce National Collaboration with 51 Steps to Freedom Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

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