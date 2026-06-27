Blue Wahoos Score 12 Unanswered Runs in Wild Comeback Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos pulled off the comeback of the season on Friday night, winning 12-7 over the Chattanooga Lookouts after trailing 7-0.

Things started out about as poorly as possible for the Wahoos. With Orlando Ortiz-Mayr on the mound, the Lookouts put up three runs in the 2nd inning on a 2-run double from Julio Cerreras and an RBI single from Carlos Jorge. Then, two innings later, four more runs came around to score when the first 6 batters reached, officially ending Ortiz-Mayr's day at 3.1 innings, with 9 hits, and 7 runs allowed.

Trailing 7-0 and with only one hit through the first five innings, Pensacola had some work to do. And they slowly started chipping away in the 6th. A solo homer from Aiva Arquette got the scoring started. Juan Matheus followed with a walk and Fenwick Trimble followed that with a double. With two men in scoring position, Brendan Jones slapped a double down the third baseline to cut the deficit to 4 and make it a 7-3 game.

When the top of the 7th inning rolled around, Pensacola kept their momentum rolling. Following a leadoff single from Ian Lewis Jr., Cam Cannarella ripped a two-run opposite field homer, his 4th of the year. With the score now 7-5, Juan Matheus singled with two down to bring Fenwick Trimble to the plate representing the tying run. And Fenwick took full advantage, sending his 9th home run of the year over the left field wall and tying the game up at 7-7.

The Wahoos bullpen, which consisted of Holt Jones, Livan Reinoso, and Jack Sellinger (W, 1-2) would go on to pitch the next 6.2 innings scoreless and hitless after the 4th to send the game to extras.

Emaarion Boyd pinch-ran for Connor Caskenette to begin the 10th. Following an Ian Lewis Jr. sacrifice bunt that moved Boyd to third, Jay Beshears sent a high chopper over the first baseman to give Pensacola their first lead of the night at 8-7. But that was just the beginning. Jay Beshears stole second to get into scoring position, just in time for Aiva Arquette to bloop a single into center to score Beshears and make the lead 9-7.

Juan Matheus then drew a walk to put two men on with two outs for Fenwick Trimble. And Trimble pounced. Fenwick crushed a ball well over the left field fence for a three-run dinger, his second homer of the game, and, after once trailing 7-0, gave the Wahoos a 12-7 lead. Jack Sellinger would set the Lookouts down in order to complete the comeback and send Pensacola to victory.

Taylor Floyd (L, 2-2) was charged with the loss. The Blue Wahoos improved to 38-35 while the Lookouts fell to 39-34.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Friday night. First pitch from Erlanger Park is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 5:25 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

Written by Charlie Hobert







Southern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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