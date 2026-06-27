Shuckers Split Twin Bill with Biscuits

Published on June 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (38-31, 3-1) split a doubleheader with the Montgomery Biscuits (36-37, 1-3) on Friday evening at DABOS Park. The Shuckers were doubled in game one, 6-3, after the Biscuits scored four unanswered runs over their final two innings, but Biloxi defeated Montgomery by the exact same 6-3 score in game two.

In the first contest, the Biscuits got on the board in the bottom of the first with a two-run blast by Jadher Areinamo. The Shuckers cut the deficit in half with the team-leading 17 th bomb of the season for Blake Burke in the fourth that traveled 449 feet at 113 mph. The next frame was followed with a Dylan O'Rae RBI-triple, and a sacrifice fly from Burke to give Biloxi the lead. Montgomery responded with two runs of its own in the fifth on a fielder's choice off the bat of Xavier Issac that brought hone Ryan Spikes and Theo Gillen. The Biscuits added some insurance in the sixth on a Ryan Spikes solo shot and a Theo Gillen RBI-double to make it 6-3. Santiago Suarez picked up his fourth win of the season, with Jaron DeBerry on the downside and Tommy McCollum collecting his fifth save.

In the nightcap, the Shuckers struck for the first four runs. A Blake Burke RBI-groundout in the first gave Biloxi an early lead, before a Matthew Wood solo moonshot 411 feet off the bat at 106 mph, and a Josh Adamczewski 2 RBI-double in the second made it 4-0. The Biscuits battled their way back in the third with a 2-run single from Theo Gillen. Mark Coley II countered with a solo homer for Biloxi in the fourth for his fourth round tripper of the season. Émilien Pitre made it a run closer for Montgomery in the fifth with a solo homer of his own. Eric Brown Jr. added some insurance in the seventh with an RBI-double to make it 6-3. Manuel Rodriguez (8-2) recorded his eighth win of the campaign, with Garrett Edwards getting the loss and Edwin Jimenez locking down his first save.

Blake Burke (1-for-3) racked up a pair of RBIs in game one, with Dylan O'Rae (2-for-4) and Mike Boeve (2-for-2) each collecting multi-hit bids. Josh Adamczewski (1-for-3) drove in two in the second leg of the doubleheader and Mark Coley II (2-for-2) posted a multi-hit performance.

Nick Merkel (G2: 1.2ip, 0r, 2k) and Edwin Jimenez (G2: 1.0ip, 0r, 2k) had the scoreless outings in the Shuckers bullpen between the twin bill.

The Shuckers have secured at least a series split with the Biscuits to begin the second half and can take the series on Saturday night at DABOS Park. Bishop Letson (3-3, 4.60) gets the nod on the bump against TJ Nichols (0-2, 6.17) for Montgomery. The penultimate first pitch of the series is set for 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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