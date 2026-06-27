Nestor Perez Collects 300th Career Managerial Win over Rocket City

Published on June 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (2-2, 31-37) kept the Thursday night party going onto Friday, as the Clingstones fire on all cylinders to shutout the Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-2, 37-35).

Decisive Plays: RHP Lucas Braun (5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 7 SO) set the tone early for Columbus, going through the first inning in order and then escaping a no out, bases loaded jam with his intergalactic pitch mix. Columbus used that momentum to score the first run of the game in the bottom of the second on an Ambioris Tavarez RBI single that scored Dalton McIntyre.

Two more runs were plated in the bottom of the third inning on Drew Compton and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. RBI singles, the singles were just two of the five hits Columbus collected that offensive half inning.

Rocket City collected just five hits with all of them coming before the fifth inning.

Archer Brookman (5) sent a ball into another galaxy to lead off the fifth inning to extend the Stones lead to 5-0. Patrick Clohisy got some help to score in the sixth inning, stealing second and third base after his one out walk, and then jogging home after an error from the Trash Pandas' catcher.

The final run came for Columbus in the bottom of the eight when Jordan Groshans (11) used lazer precision to sneak a ball just inside the right field foul pole for his first homer of June and push the Stones lead to six runs.

Key Contributors: Brookman (2-for-5, HR, RBI) and Groshans (2-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI) strike solo shots, to collect the 77th and 78th Columbus homers. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. (3-for-3, 2B, RBI), Compton (2-for-4, RBI) and Tavarez (1-for-4, RBI) collect RBIs to help pad the Clingstones lead.

Notable: Nestor Perez collects his 300th career managerial victory in a career that spans and decade in the Atlanta Braves organization and even longer in professional baseball in the United States and internationally. Columbus pitchers have combined for 50 strikeouts through the first four games of the series against Rocket City. Columbus climbs to 19-16 this season when the Clingstones score first in a ballgame.

Next Home Game (Saturday, June 27): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 6:05 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. LHP Julio Robaina (1-2, 3.33) throws for Columbus against RHP Nate Snead (1-3, 6.33 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 5:55 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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