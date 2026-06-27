Barons Fall to Smokies

Published on June 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- The Birmingham Barons lost a tight one to the Knoxville Smokies 3-2 before 5,298 at Regions Field on Friday night. The Barons had the tying run on first base in the ninth inning, but couldn't get the big hit. With the loss, the Barons have lost seven in a row and are 0-4 against the Smokies in the six-game series.

Starting pitcher Connor McCullough (0-5, 4.29) gets the loss, going 4.1 innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, and one walk with five strikeouts. Phil Fox pitched 1.2 innings, giving up one hit, no runs, and one walk with a strikeout. Pierce George pitched two innings, giving up two hits, one run, and no walks with a strikeout. Jonathan Clark pitched one inning and got a strikeout.

The Barons (0-4, 26-47) scored first in the game in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, Alec Briley doubled to right field. Caleb Bonemer singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Briley, and the Barons took the early 1-0 lead.

For the Smokies (4-0, 42-31), in the top of the fourth inning, an RBI double by Carter Trice and a Hayden Cantrelle sacrifice fly gave the Smokies a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Cantrelle singled to right field. Cantrelle stole second base. Ethan Hearn RBI single scored Cantrelle, and the Smokies led 3-1.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Colby Shelton tripled to left field. Brenden Dixon flew out to center field, but on the throw home, the ball got by the catcher, scoring Dixon to cut the Smokies' lead to 3-2. T.J. McCants singled, but the Smokies struck out the last Baron to preserve the 3-2 Knoxville win.

Up next is Game 5 of the six-game series with Knoxville. The Barons will send RHP Dylan Cumming (1-5, 6.34) against the Smokies. First pitch is at 6:30 pm.







Southern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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