Barons Drop Sixth Straight

Published on June 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- The Birmingham Barons lost 5-1 to the Knoxville Smokies before 3,414 at Regions Field on Thursday night. With the loss, the Barons have lost six in a row, the last three games in the first half and the first three games in the second half of the season.

The Barons dropped to 0-3 in the second half of the season and have dropped all three to Knoxville in the six-game series.

The bright spot in the game was LHP Lucas Gordon (3-4, 5.25), who took the loss but kept the Barons close to the Smokies for the first six innings. Gordon pitched six innings, only giving up four hits, two earned runs, and no walks with eight strikeouts. Jackson Kelley pitched one inning, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. Morris Austin pitched two innings, giving up one hit, one earned run, and no walks with a strikeout.

Knoxville (3-0, 41-31) used their formula in the first two games and did it again tonight. Scoring in the first two innings and using the home run ball. In the top of the first inning, Owen Ayers hit a solo home run, his 14th of the season, and the Smokies took a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, Ariel Armas singled, stole second, and scored on a Hayden Cantrelle double, and Knoxville led 2-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, Ed Howard hit a two-run home run, and the Smokies led 4-0. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Alec Briley hit a solo home run, his 14th of the season, and the Barons trailed 4-1.

In the top of the ninth inning, Cantrelle doubled. Karson Simas ground out after he moved to third base on an earlier ground out, scored to make it 5-1 Knoxville.

For the Barons, Anthony DePino had two hits, and Briley had the sole home run.

Up next, the Barons and Smokies will play Game 4 at Regions Field on Friday night. The Barons will send RHP Connor McCullough (0-4, 4.30) to the mound, and the Smokies will send RHP Jack Beck (5-2, 3.15) to the hill for Knoxville. First pitch is at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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