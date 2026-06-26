Columbus Uses Fast Start to Top Rocket City, 9-4

Published on June 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-1, 37-34) dropped their first game of the second half on Thursday night, falling 9-4 to the Columbus Clingstones (1-2, 30-37) at Synovus Park. Columbus struck early with a three-run first inning and broke the game open with four more runs in the fourth, powered by a pair of home runs.

The Clingstones wasted little time taking control against Rocket City starter Ryan Costeiu (L, 5-4). Patrick Clohisy led off the game with a double and, after a hit batter, Luke Waddell lined an RBI single to center for the game's first run. Jordan Groshans followed with a two-run double down the left-field line, giving Columbus a quick 3-0 advantage.

Costeiu ran into more trouble in the fourth inning. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. opened the frame with a triple into the right-field corner and scored on an RBI single by Ambioris Tavarez. After Keshawn Ogans singled to put two runners aboard, Clohisy capped his big night by launching a three-run home run to right field, extending the Clingstones' lead to 7-0.

Costeiu exited after 4.0 innings, allowing a season-high seven earned runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking none. The loss was his third in his last four starts.

Facing Columbus starter Cedric De Grandpre (W, 1-1) for the first time, the Trash Pandas finally broke through in the fifth inning. David Calabrese, who was robbed of a home run in the second inning, drew a leadoff walk before Mac McCroskey was hit by a pitch. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, and Nick Rodriguez lined a two-run single up the middle to cut the deficit to 7-2.

De Grandpre worked 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking four and striking out seven.

José Gonzalez relieved Costeiu in the fifth and kept Columbus off the board until the sixth, when catcher Tyler Tolve-who entered the game for rehabbing Braves catcher Kyle Farmer-hit a two-out, two-run home run to push the Clingstones' lead to 9-2.

After the homer, Gonzalez turned the ball over to Carlos Espinosa, who was outstanding over the final two innings. The right-hander retired all six batters he faced and struck out four, including the side in the eighth.

Rocket City mounted one final rally in the ninth against LJ McDonough. Juan Flores opened the inning with a single, and McDonough walked two of the next three batters to load the bases. Two wild pitches allowed Flores and McCroskey to score, trimming the deficit to 9-4, which proved to be the final score.

Flores and Jake Munroe each recorded a hit for the third consecutive game since joining the Trash Pandas on Tuesday.

The Trash Pandas continue the first series of the second half on Friday in Columbus, Georgia, with game four of a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate, Clingstones, at Synovus Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:06 pm CT with Rocket City sending RHP Austin Gordon (1-5, 5.04) to the mound against RHP Lucas Braun (1-4, 4.70) for the Clingstones. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a two-week homestand beginning June 30 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, followed by a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts from July 7-12. The homestand is highlighted by an Independence Day Weekend celebration packed with promotions and fireworks. Fans can enjoy Superhero Night and a Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead Giveaway on July 1, a Youth Patriotic Jersey Giveaway on July 2, and specialty patriotic jerseys with a postgame jersey auction benefiting First Stop, Inc. on July 3. The holiday festivities culminate with back-to-back nights of postgame fireworks on July 3 and Independence Day, July 4, presented by SAIC.







Southern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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