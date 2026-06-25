Canine Companions and the Blue Wahoos Welcome New Sports Puppy "Skipper"

Published on June 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Canine Companions are excited to introduce Skipper, the newest Sports Puppy to join the Blue Wahoos family and begin his journey toward becoming an expertly trained service dog.

Following in the pawprints of fan-favorite Sport Puppies Watson, Bubba and Diamond, Skipper's name was selected through a fan vote and officially joins the roster as the fourth puppy raised through the longstanding partnership between the Blue Wahoos and Canine Companions.

Born on April 16, 2026, Skipper is a Golden Retriever and Labrador Retriever cross who will spend the next 18 months learning good manners, basic cues and socialization skills as he prepares for professional training with Canine Companions. Throughout his puppyhood, fans will be able to follow Skipper's adventures at Blue Wahoos Stadium and throughout the Pensacola community as he works toward a future career helping a person with a disability.

"We're thrilled to welcome Skipper to the Blue Wahoos family," said Blue Wahoos manager of broadcasting and media relations Erik Bremer. "Our fans have embraced every Sports Puppy we've introduced, and it's been incredible to watch these dogs grow while helping raise awareness for the life-changing work of Canine Companions. We can't wait for everyone to meet Skipper and follow his journey over the next year and a half."

Skipper will be raised by volunteer puppy raiser and WEAR Meteorologist Kathryn Daniel, who has played an integral role in the success of previous Blue Wahoos Team Puppies. Through daily training, community outings and experiences at the ballpark, Kathryn will help prepare Skipper for his future as a service dog.

"I'm so excited to welcome Skipper to our family and continue this wonderful partnership with the Blue Wahoos," said Kathryn Daniel. "Each puppy has their own personality, and it's always amazing to watch them grow and gain confidence as they learn new skills. The Blue Wahoos organization and its fans have been incredible supporters of Canine Companions, and I'm looking forward to sharing Skipper's journey with the Pensacola community as he takes his first steps toward becoming a service dog."

As the newest member of the Blue Wahoos roster, Skipper will make appearances at games and community events while learning to navigate exciting environments filled with cheering fans, new sights and plenty of distractions. These experiences are an important part of his training and will help prepare him for the next phase of his journey.

After completing his time with Kathryn, Skipper will advance to professional training with Canine Companions instructors, where he will continue developing the specialized skills needed to become a service dog. Stay tuned throughout the season as Skipper settles into his role as the Blue Wahoos' newest star player and begins his journey toward making a lasting impact in someone's life.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.







Southern League Stories from June 25, 2026

Canine Companions and the Blue Wahoos Welcome New Sports Puppy "Skipper" - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

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