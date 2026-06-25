Homestand Highlights: June 30 - July 5 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Published on June 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return home on Tuesday, June 30, to begin a two-week homestand that runs through Sunday, July 12, featuring six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Chattanooga Lookouts. The opening week celebrates Independence Day and America's 250th birthday with dogs welcome on Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, a Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead giveaway, a Youth Patriotic Jersey giveaway, a game-worn patriotic jersey auction, live music, and back-to-back postgame fireworks shows on July 3 and 4. Tickets are now available at TPTix.com.

The first week of the homestand features an exciting lineup of promotions, including:

Tuesday, June 30 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting a local animal charity. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.

Wednesday, July 1 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Superhero Night: Calling all superheroes! Enjoy special superhero appearances throughout Toyota Field, and facepainting on the Rock Porch, plus don't miss your chance to grab an exclusive Trash Pandas Batman-themed jersey, available only at the Junkyard Team Store.

Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead: The first 1,000 fans will take home a Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead featuring everyone's favorite mascot flying through the air with an American Flag cape, presented by Capital Trailways.

Donation Drive: The Trash Pandas Foundation will be collecting board games and toys to benefit CAJA of Madison County (Court Appointed Juvenile Advocates). Fans who donate will receive 250 points in the Trash Pandas rewards app.

Wine Wednesday: $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials available throughout the game. Fans can enjoy featured pours at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and the SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Thursday, July 2 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Youth Patriotic Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids ages 17 and under will receive a Patriotic Jersey compliments of NUCOR TUBULAR-DECATUR.

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. The Triple Play Band will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Independence Clubhouse Sale: The Trash Pandas foundation will host a Clubhouse Sale on the concourse featuring game-worn Bama Butts, Alabama White Sauce jerseys, and other items.

Friday, July 3 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by COUNTRY Financial

Patriotic Jersey Auction: The game will feature the Trash Pandas wearing specialty Patriotic-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off online during the game to benefit the First Stop. Fans can bid at milbauctions.com or text 888-208-9695. Each jersey auction starts at $100 and increases by $25. The jersey auction ends at 8:30 pm.

Live Music on the Rock Porch: Just Justin will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Saturday, July 4 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | All Gates Open: 5:00 pm

Independence Day Fireworks: Stay in your seat after the game, as SAIC presents a spectacular Fireworks Show!

Live Music: Double Barrel will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30 on the Rock Porch, while Brass Band Kick N Licks will also be performing.

Sunday, July 5 | First Pitch: 4:05 pm | Gates Open: 3:00 pm | VIP Gates: 2:30 pm

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 3:10 to 3:30 pm.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID. Run the Bases will happen after the Fireworks Show.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Moonwalk Kids Zone: Kids can enjoy the Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field free of charge at every game throughout the homestand. The fun gets even bigger on July 4 with a Foam Party, and new misting stations will be available in the outfield beginning this homestand and continuing through August to help fans stay cool.

Featured Food Items of the Homestand:

Southern Cubano Sammy (Sprockets): A Southern take on the Cuban classic featuring house-smoked pork, cured sliced ham, stone-ground alehouse mustard, thick-cut pickles, aged Swiss cheese, and traditional Cuban bread.

Orange Crush Pretzel Bites (All-Stars): Step up to the plate with soft, buttery Bavarian-style pretzel bites tossed in a house-made orange creamsicle glaze-a nostalgic sweet citrus treat that's guaranteed to knock it out of the park!

Featured Drink Items of the Homestand:

American Hero: Tito's Vodka, lemonade, Blue Curaçao, and a Bomb Pop® popsicle garnish. (Available at the Rock Porch, Irons One, and Third Base Bar)

Pensacola Punch: Guajana Rum, Malibu, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, and Blue Curaçao Swirl. (Available at the Rock Porch only).

The homestand will continue July 7-12 against Chattanooga, featuring Dinosaur Weekend and two more exciting postgame fireworks shows.

Trash Pandas Rewards: Fans can now earn rewards for attending games, purchasing food, and merch this season with the new Trash Pandas Rewards app. The app is available for Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded from the iTunes Store or Google Play. Earn prizes and experiences by arriving early, staying late, and attending many games throughout the season! For more information, fans can visit trashpandasrewards.com.







Southern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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