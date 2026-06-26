Clingstones Offense Uppercuts Rocket City, 9-4

Published on June 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (1-2, 30-37) broke out offensively on Thursday night, scoring nine runs on nine hits to defeat the Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-1, 37-34), 9-4, at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus wasted no time against Rocket City starter Ryan Costeiu, scoring three runs in the first inning on an RBI single from Luke Waddell and a two-run double by the red-hot Jordan Groshans.

In the top of the second, Logan Braunschweig preserved the early lead by scaling the eight-foot wall in right field to rob David Calabrese of a two-out solo home run.

The Clingstones carried that momentum into the fourth inning, plating four more runs. Patrick Clohisy (6) capped the frame with a towering three-run home run to right field, extending the Columbus lead to 7-0.

Rocket City answered with a two-run single from Nick Rodriguez in the fifth inning, but Columbus responded in the sixth when Tyler Tolve (1) launched a two-run home run onto the roof of the Clingstones clubhouse in right field to make it 9-2.

The Trash Pandas scored twice in the ninth on wild pitches, but stranded two runners in scoring position as Caleb Bartolero flew out to Clohisy in center field to end the game.

Key Contributors: Clohisy (3-for-4, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI) led the Columbus offense, while Tolve (1-for-1, HR, 2 RBI) connected for his first home run of the season. Seven different Clingstones recorded at least one hit. Columbus' pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts, marking its third consecutive game with double-digit strikeouts.

Notable: Columbus pitchers have combined for 41 strikeouts through the first three games of the series against Rocket City. The victory snapped the Clingstones' season-long five-game losing streak and gave Columbus its first win of the second half. The Clingstones also reached the 30-win mark, doing so before July after not recording their 30th victory until July 2 during the inaugural 2025 season.

Next Home Game (Friday, June 26): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. RHP Lucas Braun (1-4, 4.70) throws for Columbus against RHP Austin Gordon (1-5, 5.04 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 25, 2026

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