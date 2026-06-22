Columbus Swept in Doubleheader to Conclude First Half

Published on June 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS. - The Columbus Clingstones (29-35) dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Biloxi Shuckers (35-30) to conclude the first half on Sunday at Keesler Federal Park. Biloxi won game one 3-2 and claimed the second game 9-4. The Clingstones finished the first half with a 29-35 record.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): In a game that first began on Friday, Columbus took the early lead on a sacrifice fly from Will Verdung. Biloxi tied the game following an RBI single by Jesus Made. Torrential rain following the top of the third suspended the game. After Saturday's doubleheader was rained out, Columbus and Biloxi resumed play on Sunday afternoon. Drew Compton smashed a solo home run (3) to put the Stones ahead, 2-1. Biloxi answered to go ahead in the fifth inning and took a 3-2 lead off RBI singles from Dylan O'Rae and Blake Burke.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Columbus again took the first lead on a solo home run from Luke Waddell (4). Biloxi erupted in the fourth inning with a three-run blast from Burke and solo home run from Andrew Fischer. A two-run home run from Made stretched the lead to 6-1. Columbus battled to cut the deficit to 6-4 in the sixth on RBIs from Ambioris Tavarez, Patrick Clohisy, and Jordan Groshans. Biloxi answered back with three runs of their own to pull away to a 9-4 win.

Key Contributors (Game 1): Verdung (0-for-2, SF, RBI) and Compton (1-for-3, HR, RBI) drove in the Clingstones runs. For Biloxi, O'Rae (2-for-4, 3B, RBI) and Made (2-for-3, RBI) posted multi-hit games.

Key Contributors (Game 2): Waddell (1-for-3, HR, RBI) and Groshans (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) powered the Columbus offense. For Biloxi, Made (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) and Burke (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) accounted for two-thirds of the Shuckers scoring.

Notable: Columbus concluded its eighth doubleheader of the season, a total that matched its eight doubleheaders from the 2025 season. Due to consistent rain in the first half, Columbus finished 64 games, five shy of the scheduled 69 game first-half schedule. Biloxi received 23.1 inches of rain over the series.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 23): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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