Game Info: June 21 vs. Montgomery: 4:05 PM: Toyota Field

Published on June 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - 4:05 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (35-32) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (34-34)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Nate Snead (1-2, 4.66) vs. RHP T.J. Nichols (0-2, 8.36)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 3:10 to 3:30 pm.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID. Run the Bases will happen after the Fireworks Show.

Father's Day Postgame Catch on the Field: In honor of Father's Day, fans are invited to play catch on the field following Kids Run the Bases.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas wrap up their homestand today against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) with the final game of a six-game homestand at Toyota Field. The game also marks the end of the first half of the season. Rocket City needs a win to clinch the series after winning three of the first five games.

BARTOLERO'S BOMB BURIES BISCUITS: Trash Pandas first baseman Caleb Bartolero ripped a grand slam homerun in the bottom of the eighth inning to break open a 1-1 tie and propel Rocket City to a 7-1 win over the Biscuits on Saturday. It was Rocket City's first grand slam of the season. J.J. D'Orazio followed Bartolero's homer with a two-run blast of his own in what turned into a six-run inning. Getting the win for the Trash Pandas was Luke Murphy, who tossed two shutout innings for his second win of the series. Starting pitcher Austin Gordon was scintillating while allowing a run on two hits while striking out a career-high 10 batters. Trash Pandas pitchers collected 16 strikeouts for the game.

GORDON'S GROOVE: After Austin Gordon's career-high 10 strikeouts on Saturday, the right-hander owns a a 2.45 ERA in June, fourth-best in the Southern League this month, while recording 26 strikeouts against just four walks.

LET'S GET A LITTLE BIT RAUDI: Through 63 games, Raudi Rodriguez is the only Double-A player with a .300+ batting average, 65+ hits, 55+ runs, 30+ RBIs, 40+ walks, 20+ stolen bases, and a .400+ OBP. He has three home runs in his last three games and currently rides a 7-game hitting streak (.619, 13-for-21) with four home runs, two doubles, seven RBIs, and eight runs scored. He has 18 multi-hit games.







Southern League Stories from June 21, 2026

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