Clingstones Pitching Strikes out 13 Batters, But Fall to Trash Pandas, 4-2

Published on June 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (0-2, 29-37), pitching staff looks dominant combined for 13 strikeouts, but fall to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-0, 37-33), 4-2, on Wednesday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Rocket City struck first in game two in the top of the first inning with a ground ball fielder's choice from Tucker Flint to give the Pandas' and early lead. Columbus answered with an equalizing run, a Patrick Clohisy (5) solo homer in the bottom of the third inning to even the score after the first third of the ballgame.

In the fourth, Rocket City put up three runs, on four hits. All four of the hits were consecutive soft contact singles to extend their lead 4-1. In the bottom of the sixth, Jordan Groshans smashed a ball at 103 MPH into left field to score Ambioris Tavarez and cut the lead in half, 4-2.

Over the next three innings, Columbus only collected one baserunner and ended the game in the ninth going down in order.

Key Contributors: Clohisy (2-for-4, HR RBI) and Groshans (1-for-3, RBI) scored the two runs for the Clingstones. RHP Brett Sears (7), RHP Owen Hackman (1), RHP Luis Vargas (3), and RHP Blake Burkhalter (2) for combine for 13 strikeouts against the Trash Pandas' offense.

Notable: The Columbus pitching staff has totaled 28 strikeouts over the first two games of the homestand against Rocket City. After dropping Wednesday night's game, the Clingstones losing streak extends to five-games, making it the longest losing stretch of 2026, breaking a four-game losing streak to start the season from 4/3-4/7.

Next Home Game (Thursday, June 25): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. RHP Cedric De Grandpre (0-1, 47.25) throws for Columbus against RHP Ryan Costeiu (5-3, 6.27 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.