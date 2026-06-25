Rojas, Smokies Top Barons

Published on June 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Chicago Cubs #1 Prospect Jefferson Rojas belted two home runs as the Knoxville Smokies won 10-4 over the Birmingham Barons before 3,106 at Regions Field on Wednesday night. The Smokies pounded out 13 hits while the Barons had eight hits in the home loss.

Starting pitcher Gabe Davis (0-3, 9.35) gets the loss, going 2.1 innings, giving up seven hits, seven earned runs, and two walks with a strikeout. Aric McAtee pitched 2.2 innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and two walks with a strikeout. Liam Paddack pitched one inning, giving up two hits, one earned run, and one walk with a strikeout. Jarold Rosado pitched 1.2 innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and one walk with two strikeouts. Carson Jacobs pitched 1.1 innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and two walks with a strikeout.

Knoxville (2-0, 40-31) led 5-0 on two Jefferson Rojas home runs in the first two innings. In the bottom of the second inning, Colby Shelton grounded out, scoring Anthony DePino, and Knoxville led 5-1 after two innings.

Knoxville scored two more runs to lead 8-1 before the Barons (0-2, 26-45) answered with a couple of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Caleb Bonemer walked. DePino hit into a fielder's choice. Samuel Zavala walked. Zavala leads the Southern League in walks with 60 on the season. Grant Magill singled on a fly ball to center field, going off Andy Garriola, before he could get to the baseball. DePino and Zavala scored. The Barons trailed 8-3.

The Smokies scored two more runs to lead 10-3 late in the game. In the bottom of the ninth inning for the Barons, Alec Briley tripled to right field. Bonemer singled to center field, scoring Briley.

For the Barons, Zavala had three walks and a double. DePino had two hits.

Up next, the Barons will play Game 3 against the Smokies. LHP Lucas Gordon (3-3, 5.45) will face off against RHP Dawson Netz (4-1, 2.80) for the Smokies.







Southern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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